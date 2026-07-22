Snooki Shares Major Health Update Amid Her Cervical Cancer Battle

“Jersey Shore” alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a major health update amid her battle with cervical cancer. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum took to social media to keep fans informed on the latest developments in her journey.

Snooki, who first revealed her health battle in January, shared the latest in her ongoing battle with cervical cancer on Monday, July 20.

The reality star shared that after receiving her diagnosis, she had a PET scan.

“I had no idea that they inject you with radioactive material,” she explained via TikTok. “The bruise that came with that after—oh, my God. I looked like a zombie.”

Despite the fear of needles and claustrophobia, Snooki shared the great news that her cancer did not spread.

“It didn’t spread, but then she’s like, ‘You can’t be by your kids for the rest of the day. Make sure you don’t sleep with them,'” Snooki continued. “I was basically a walking Chornobyl for the rest of the day.”

As the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star prepares for her hysterectomy, she’s completing her final tests.

“My surgery is very soon. So I’m getting a hysterectomy, and I’m trying not to think about it or freak out. Because I’m losing an organ,” she added. “They’re not doing it laparoscopically, they’re actually doing the incision. So, it’s like a C-section.”

Snooki went on to thank fans for their support and advice before revealing that she will be sharing a day-of surgery blog following her procedure.

“You’re literally all the best for helping me prepare thank you 😭” she added in the comments.

Fans Show Snooki Support

The comments section was flooded with comments from followers who have been through similar experiences.

“I had a total hysterectomy due to ovarian cancer I was stage one but mine was super fast spreading and extremely rare. Surgery was tough but after a few weeks you get back to normal,” one fan shared.

“You’re not a baby, you’re going through some rough [expletive]! I’m so sorry you’re going through this, but peace out, organ!! Best case scenario is that it hasn’t spread. You’ve got this,” another encouraged.

A third explained, “I had stage one cervical cancer and I decided to get a hysterectomy I left the ovaries cause I didn’t want to take any hormonal pills and I do have family history of cervical cancer in my family as well.”

Snooki shared that doctors would be sparing her ovaries to avoid hormonal imbalances.

“I’m a Cervical Cancer Survivor. Had an open abdominal radical hysterectomy with removal of my ovaries. I just got moved to 6 months surveillance check ups. Previously was 3 months. You got this!!!” another fan encouraged.

Following her stage 1 cervical cancer diagnosis, the MTV alum called it “not the worst news.”

She went on to encourage women to stay up-to-date on their annual checkups, explaining that they were able to catch her cancer “so early.”

“I’m 38 years old. I’ve been struggling with abnormal pap smears for like 3 or 4 years now, and now look at me,” she said.