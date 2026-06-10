Snooki Shares Hopeful Update Amid Cancer Battle

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has made plenty of headlines over the years for her wild and downright hilarious antics. Now, however, she’s in the press for a far more serious reason. The “Jersey Shore” icon is currently battling cervical cancer, a diagnosis she first shared with supporters in February.

She admits her journey has been far from easy, but during a recent interview with “Us Weekly,” she seemed optimistic about what’s to come.

“I called my mom, crying, like, ‘Schedule my funeral, this is what I want,’ like, being so dramatic,” she recalled, detailing her initial reaction to the frightening news. “I was hysterical for, like, three days, and then I was like, ‘You’re a bad [expletive], you’re going to be fine, you tackle everything.’ […] And then I went to Short Hills and spent, like, thousands of dollars. Then, after that mental breakdown, I was like, ‘Alright, let’s get this done.’”

Snooki’s Cervical Cancer Diagnosis

Getty Nicole Polizzi attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

“I went to Louis [Vuitton] and got two bags,” the mother of three added. “Then went to Gucci and got shoes and another bag.”

As for Snooki’s next steps, she says she plans to undergo a hysterectomy sometime in the near future. While she has her fair share of concerns about the procedure, she’s looking forward to putting this ordeal behind her once and for all.

“It’s going to be in the summer, and I feel like that’s when my schedule is kind of chill, and I’m not traveling,” she explained. “I feel like I’m traveling so much, to Canada, doing my show every week, and then I go to Nashville, and all over the place for my store. I wanted to make sure that I had, like, two weeks to just chill, to recover, and do all that. It’s going to be happening soon. I’m definitely nervous. I’m excited just to get it done.”

Getty Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi Giancola, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Snooki notes that her family started “freaking out” once she revealed her diagnosis to them. Since, however, she’s received nothing but support.

Her husband, Jionni LaValle, has been there “to do whatever” she asks of him. Her father, Andrew Polizzi, has offered her valuable advice he acquired throughout his own years-long battle with cancer.

“I feel like they’re all just everybody’s there for me,” Snookie said. “Even my neighbors, crazy, it was crazy support, and I feel like I died because everyone just showed so much love to me. Everyone’s there for me, and they’re wishing me well, offering prayers, and wishing me a speedy recovery. I never got much positivity before, in comments, on social media. Because people can be so mean to us.”

Snooki’s hopeful health update comes just in time for the relaunch of her podcast alongside her longtime friend Joey Camasta, “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.”