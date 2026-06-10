Jean-Luc Bilodeau Teases Possible ‘Kyle XY’ Return With Cryptic Save-the-Date Post

If you were obsessed with “Kyle XY” back in the mid-2000s, you might want to clear your schedule for June 26.

Jean-Luc Bilodeau, who played Josh Trager on the beloved sci-fi drama, sent fans into a frenzy on Tuesday, June 9, after sharing a cryptic Instagram post that seems to hint that something connected to the series could be on the way.

And naturally, the internet lost its collective mind.

Jean-Luc Bilodeau’s Mysterious Post Has ‘Kyle XY’ Fans Buzzing

Bilodeau kept things short and sweet with the caption: “Kyle XY… continued… ?” Yep, you read that right, a total tease with very little information.

The image itself (seen above) featured a black background with white text that read:

Save the Date

Attendance Requested

06 26 26

20 Years is a Long Time

Stay Tuned -XY

The date isn’t random, either. “Kyle XY” originally premiered on June 26, 2006, making June 26, 2026, the series’ 20th anniversary. Whether this tease points to a reunion, anniversary celebration, revival announcement, cast event, or something else entirely remains to be seen.

At this point, fans are simply thrilled that the show is being acknowledged in such a big way after all these years.

Why ‘Kyle XY’ Still Has Such a Loyal Following

For those who may need a refresher, “Kyle XY” aired from June 26, 2006, through March 16, 2009, on ABC Family, which is now known as Freeform. The series followed a mysterious teenage boy named Kyle, played by Matt Dallas, who was discovered wandering naked and confused in traffic.

After being taken to a juvenile detention center, psychologists quickly realized something wasn’t quite right. Kyle lacked basic human experiences and emotions, possessed extraordinary abilities, and, perhaps most memorably, didn’t have a belly button. Psychologist Nicole Trager (Marguerite MacIntyre) brought Kyle into her home, where he became part of the Trager family. And they tried to uncover the truth about who he was and where he came from.

Along the way, the series blended genres in a way that connected deeply with viewers. It had family drama, mystery, romance, and science fiction.

While the show only ran for three seasons, it left a lasting impression. Fans were especially disappointed when the series ended on a major cliffhanger. Without getting the chance to properly wrap up its storylines it felt cut off.

It seems like that’s one reason interest in the series has never really disappeared.

On the more numbers side of things, Rotten Tomatoes critics gave the show a 56% score. Audiences were much more enthusiastic, awarding it a 77% rating.

Former Co-Stars & More Are Ready

Getty April Matson, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, and Kristen Prout of “Kyle XY” at the 2007 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour for ABC Family

It wasn’t just fans freaking out over Bilodeau’s cryptic tease. Former co-stars and fellow actors jumped into the comments, proving that the excitement extends well beyond the show’s original audience.

Actress Melissa Peterman summed up the confusion and enthusiasm many people were feeling when she wrote, “What now???!!!!!! 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Tahj Mowry, who starred alongside Bilodeau on the hit sitcom “Baby Daddy,” was clearly just as invested. He first commented, “😭😭😭” before adding, “Not me fanning out right now.”

Getty Chris Olivero, Matt Dallas, and Julie Plec (producer/writer) of “Kyle XY” at the 2007 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour for ABC Family

Fans of “Kyle XY,” meanwhile, wasted no time sharing their hopes that this mystery could lead to something bigger. Some were simply thrilled to see the series getting attention again, with one person writing, “Omg yesssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 i just rewatched last week and yes,” while another added, “OMG 😭😭😭 Date has been SAVED!!”

Others made it clear that they’ve never stopped hoping for more from the story. “This was my favorite show omg please make it comeback !!!” one fan commented. Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Please Please PLEASE 💜🥺🥳,” while someone else admitted, “Oh god i hope so 🤞🏾”

The possibility of revisiting the series also inspired some viewers to start fresh rewatches. “Wait…. what !!! fr ? I love Kyle XY and always yearned for more. Gotta re watch it though to refresh my memory,” one person shared. Another wrote, “I’m literally in the middle of a rewatch of Kyle XY with my friend. I’m hyped for any news!”

And then there were the fans who still haven’t recovered from the way it all ended. “Noooooooooooooo omg pls I NEED THIS. THIS IS ONE OF THE SHOWS I CONSISTENTLY THINK ABT AND FEEL SO UPSET,” one viewer commented, highlighting just how deeply that unresolved cliffhanger has stuck with audiences over the years.

Honestly, seeing fans this passionate nearly two decades later says a lot about the impact the show had. The fact that so many people are rewatching the series. Or still thinking about that unresolved ending proves “Kyle XY” has never been completely forgotten.

Twenty Years Later, We Still Want Answers

Whether this turns into a reboot, a reunion, a retrospective, or simply a celebration of the series’ milestone anniversary, viewers are more than ready to revisit the world of “Kyle XY.”

Let’s be real: after ending on a cliffhanger that fans have been talking about for years, any kind of update feels like a big deal.

Until June 26 arrives, everyone will just have to keep theorizing.

In the meantime, all three seasons of “Kyle XY” are currently streaming on Hulu. For anyone who wants to revisit the mystery before whatever Bilodeau (and hopefully, the rest of the cast) has planned is finally revealed.