Is Clint Eastwood Actually Retired? Son Scott Eastwood Explains

Clint Eastwood has officially retired from Hollywood. At least, that’s what his son, Kyle Eastwood, announced in a clip that went viral last week.

However, the beloved actor — who turned 96 years old on May 31 — may not be ready to put his director’s chair in storage.

Is Clint Eastwood Retired?

Reflecting on their years working together, Kyle shared an update with fans on the future of his father’s career.

“I have many fond memories of working with him,” he told France Info in an interview late last year, according to HELLO. “Now he’s retired, he’s 95 years old. But I was very lucky to be able to work with him on quite a few films. It was a great experience for me.”

As word began to circulate about the “Gran Torino” star’s retirement, another of his sons, Scott Eastwood, clarified.

“We’ll see. I have not heard that from his mouth at all,” Scott told ScreenRant on Tuesday, June 9. “So I don’t know what that feels like. His career in general has been something to admire, something to be inspired by, and continues to inspire me.”

He continued, “The work, the artistry that he’s done on and off screen. Producing, writing, composing, directing, acting. The body of work is incredible.”

The Academy Award winning actor and director has had a storied career dating back to the early 1960s when he became one of the most well-known names in spaghetti Westerns. He would go on to star in films such as “Dirty Harry”, “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot”, and “Escape from Alcatraz”. Eastwood made his directorial debut with 1971’s “Play Misty for Me,” before adding films such as “Million Dollar Baby,” and “American Sniper.”

In addition to Kyle and Scott, Eastwood is father to daughters Francesca, Morgan, Alison, Laurie, Kathryn, and Kimber Lynn.

Clint Eastwood Talks Retiring

Currently, Eastwood’s final project is as the director of the 2024 legal thriller “Juror #2.”

However, in 2021, the “Letters From Iwo Jima” star shut down retirement rumors.

“I’m constantly figuring out what I’m going to do next,” he told Parade at the time. “I still love taking somebody’s idea, whether it’s a book or a play, and developing it. Maybe other people want to do a few movies and quit, and that’s great. Maybe they’ve got something else they could do and keep busy. I don’t. I love movies and enjoy making them.”

Again in May 2025, the then-94-year-old star admitted he had no intentions of slowing down.

“There’s no reason why a man can’t get better with age. And I have much more experience today. Sure, there are directors who lose their touch at a certain age, but I’m not one of them,” he told the Austrian paper Kurier.

After nearly seven decades in the industry, the California native explained that he still enjoys learning new things.

“As an actor, I was still under contract with a studio, was in the old system, and thus forced to learn something new every year,” he told the outlet. “And that’s why I’ll work as long as I can still learn something, or until I’m truly senile.”