Hallmark Fans Reveal the Movies They Wish Had a Sequel in 2026

Hallmark has released hundreds of movies over the years, but only a handful have received sequels or turned into full-fledged franchises. That leaves plenty of fan-favorite stories where viewers are still wondering what happened after the credits rolled.

That’s exactly what one Hallmark fan wanted to talk about via Reddit on Friday, July 24, 2026, when they asked a simple question:

“What’s one movie that you wish there was a sequel to?”

The responses poured in with everything from holiday romances to mysteries, and some of the picks make a lot of sense. Let’s be real, there are a few Hallmark movies that leave you wishing you could spend just a little more time with the characters.

‘My Norwegian Holiday’ Kicked Things Off

The original poster didn’t have to think twice before sharing their answer.

“One that I watched today that I absolutely loved and that I wish there would’ve been a sequel to was My Norwegian Holiday. It would’ve been great to see what happened next for them.”

Released in 2023, “My Norwegian Holiday” stars Rhiannon Fish and David Elsendoorn. According to Hallmark, the movie follows a woman grieving the loss of her grandmother while searching for dissertation inspiration. Her journey unexpectedly leads her to Norway, where she meets a local man and embarks on a holiday adventure centered around a special troll figurine.

It seems like plenty of fans would be interested in seeing where their relationship went after the movie ended.

Hallmark Fans Want More Holiday Romances

It didn’t take long for other fans to jump into the discussion with their own favorites. And yep, there were plenty of Christmas movies suggested.

One person wrote:

“I’d really like to see sequels for Roadhouse Romance and Holiday Road, too. Love the characters and the chemistry.”

“Roadhouse Romance,” which premiered in 2021, stars Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes. Telling the story of a country music fan determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy while a television director helps her realize “that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back,” per Hallmark.

Meanwhile, 2023’s “Holiday Road,” starring Sara Canning and Warren Christie, follows a group of strangers who become stranded at the airport during the holidays. Hallmark says they decide to rent a shared van and road-trip to Denver together after bad weather disrupts their travel plans.

Another fan had a couple more movies they’d love to revisit.

“I wish they’d make a sequel to My Southern Family Christmas. Also, I wish they’d add to the Evergreen series. The third one was my favorite, but it’s a good cast, overall.”

“My Southern Family Christmas,” released in 2022, stars Jaicy Elliot, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, and Bruce Campbell. The story follows a journalist who meets her estranged father and his new family for the first time while covering a Christmas celebration in Louisiana, per Hallmark.

The commenter also mentioned Hallmark’s beloved “Christmas in Evergreen” franchise. The interconnected series is set in the same charming Vermont town and includes:

Ashley Williams and Teddy Sears star in “ Christmas in Evergreen ” (2017).

and star in “ ” (2017). Jill Wagner and Mark Deklin star in “ Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa ” (2018).

and star in “ ” (2018). Maggie Lawson and Paul Greene star in “ Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy ” (2019).

and star in “ ” (2019). Rukiya Bernard and Antonio Cayonne star in “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing” (2020).

Yep, it’s been several years since Hallmark last visited Evergreen, and it seems like plenty of fans would happily return if another movie was announced.

Mysteries & Classic Hallmark Movies Also Got Some Love

Holiday romances weren’t the only movies getting attention.

One fan simply wrote:

“Round and Round and Autumn Dreams”

“Round and Round,” released in 2023, stars Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, and Rick Hoffman. According to Hallmark, the Hanukkah romance follows a woman trapped in a time loop who has to figure out how to move forward with the help of the man her grandmother keeps trying to set her up with.

“Autumn Dreams,” which premiered in 2015, stars Jill Wagner and Colin Egglesfield. It follows former teenage sweethearts Annie and Ben who eloped, per Hallmark, but discover years later that their annulment was never finalized, forcing them to reconnect and revisit what might have been.

Another commenter went all the way back to one of Hallmark’s earlier films.

“The Love Letter screamed for a sequel with its ending.”

Released in 1998, “The Love Letter” stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and Campbell Scott. According to Hallmark, the story crosses generations when a young man discovers a century-old love letter hidden inside an antique desk, sending him on an unexpected romantic journey.

Mystery fans had another suggestion.

“In fact, Sister Sleuths deserves at least, a three story arc. Rhiannon Fish does drama better than comedy, in my opinion.”

“Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths,” released in 2022, stars Hunter King and Rhiannon Fish. Fraternal twins unexpectedly inherit a detective agency, Hallmark notes. And as they solve a murder together, they realize their differences may actually make them the perfect investigative team.

More Movies Got a Shoutout, But Not Everyone Wanted Sequels

Other honorable mentions included “The Magic of Ordinary Days” (2005), “Love on the Sidelines” (2016), “Summer Villa” (2016), “My Secret Valentine” (2018), “My Christmas Family Tree” (2021), “Francesca Quinn, PI” (2022), “Christmas Island” (2023), “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” (2023), and “Hanukkah on the Rocks” (2024).

Of course, not every fan thought more sequels were the answer.

One commenter shared:

“Not every movie made needs a sequel.”

They added:

“Some just resonate with you a little more versus some are just OK as is.”

Honestly, that’s a fair point. Some Hallmark movies tell a complete story in one film, while others leave fans wondering what happened next. And that’s probably one of the reasons these movies continue to spark conversations years after they premiere. Whether the network ever revisits any of these stories is anyone’s guess, but it’s fun to see which movies are still sticking with fans long after the credits rolled.