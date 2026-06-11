Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet & More Go Courtside at Knicks Game

Celebrities packed Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 10. Their appearances came amid speculation that the high-stakes game would see plenty of star power sitting courtside.

Taylor Swift, Mariska Hargitay, Este & Alana Haim

Among the most highly-anticipated arrivals was Taylor Swift. Her appearance comes following her performance at the premiere of Toy Story 5, where she sang her recently released song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” written and produced for the film. Per usual, Swift arrived dressed for the occasion, and showed her support for New York in a playful way.

Rather than wearing standard team merchandise, Swift and her group coordinated custom Knicks-inspired shirts filled with wordplay and references. Swift’s own shirt featured “Stevie Knicks” in orange lettering printed on a blue top. The singer used the moment to shout-out both the Knicks and legendary sing-songwriter Stevie Nicks.

Joining Swift were her longtime friends, including actress Mariska Hargitay and sisters Este and Alana Haim. While Hargitay’s shirt matched with Swift, the Haim sisters chose their own celebrity-inspired Knicks slogan for their shirts. Este, one-third of HAIM, wore a shirt reading “Knickole Kidman” while Alana, another one-third of HAIM, wore a shirt reading “Knickleback,” turning the Canadian rock band’s name into another basketball pun. The custom shirts stood out courtside, and made their way across social media.

Timothée Chalamet & More

Fans also noticed the continued presence of Timothée Chalamet. He has become one of the Knick’s most recognizable celebrity supporters. The actor has been spotted courtside at plenty of games, and made sure to grab his spot for one of the biggest games of the year. He was joined by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who has also made courtside appearances throughout the year.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 25: Actor Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler stuck to his usual attire, arriving in an orange Knicks sweatshirt. He enjoyed the game alongside his wife, actress Jackie Sandler.

Also seen courtside were actor Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan. Together, the duo acted as another iconic presence in attendance.

The celebrity section continued to fill out with an exciting mix of entertainment and sports figures. Comedian Larry David was in attendance and sat alongside known New York Knicks fan and tennis legend John McEnroe. Also spotted were Jerry Seinfeld, Ben Stiller, and his wife, actress Christine Taylor.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Larry David and John McEnroe attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.

Rounding out the list of notable attendees include rapper Nas, comedian Tracy Morgan, actress Tina Fey, and filmmaker Spike Lee, known to be a devoted Knicks fan.

While the game itself draws plenty of attention, the celebrity turnout also made a splash, showing how Madison Square Garden maintains its reputation as “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”