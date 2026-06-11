Hit Netflix Series Canceled After 7 Seasons Gets ‘Surprising’ New Home, Thrilling Fans

More than a year after Netflix decided not to renew “The Circle” for an eighth season, the unique, unscripted show will get another life.

On June 10, 2026, Deadline reported that Hulu ordered a new version of the televised social experiment, calling the Disney-owned streamer a “surprising new home” for the show. Fans and former contestants were over the moon to hear that the series, one of Netflix’s first hit reality competitions, will not only return but feature some exciting changes.

Hulu’s Version of ‘The Circle’ Will Feature Celebrity Contestants

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After the seventh season of “The Circle” ended in October 2024, Netflix opted not to renew the series, per Deadline. Hulu’s new version of “The Circle” will come from Studio Lambert, which also produces NBC’s megahit “The Traitors.” That means the new edition will come with some changes.

Netflix’s version featured everyday citizens as contestants, all staying in the same apartment building but never interacting in-person. They only connceted via an online platform called “The Circle,” messaging each other, forming alliances, and facing challenges posed to them on the screens in their apartments. It was a virtual popularity contest, with the contestants who received the most votes from their peers advancing.

The last person or duo left at the end of each season won a big cash prize; brothers Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta won $100,000 in season seven after catfishing their fellow contestants, pretending to be a woman named Gianna.

In the Hulu version, everyday people will compete alongside celebrities “in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing, and anyone can be anyone,” per Deadline. Contestants will still stay in separate apartments, only communicating via an app with texts and photos.

For the first time, “The Circle” will feature audience voting and has been “reimagined” as a “fast-turnaround” similar to “Love Island,” per The Wrap. That means the show will happen in real-time, with the audience able to “shape” the game as it airs. Hulu has not given a premiere date yet.

The first version of “The Circle” aired in the UK for three seasons from 2018 to 2021. Netflix launched a U.S. version in 2020, per IMDb, producing four seasons between 2020 and 2022. A fifth season launched at the very end of 2022, airing into early 2023. Seasons six and seven were available to stream in 2024.

‘The Circle’ Fans Are Pumped for Reimagined Reboot

Social media exploded with reactions as news of “The Circle” reboot spread. Pop culture influencer Courtney Revolution, who was a contestant on season two of the show, wrote that he was practically “levitating off of the ground with excitement.”

In his video commentary, he said he thinks the Hulu reboot sounds like the show will get back to “what made ‘The Circle’ popular in the first place.” He explained that when the show originated in the U.K., the audience was able to vote “on certain aspects that’ll twist the game up” and predicted that “this is gonna have audiences glued to the screen.”

Season four contestant Alex Brizard also weighed in, telling his followers in an Instagram video, “These changes, I think, are going to make the show even more exciting. If you can’t tell, I’m super excited!”

Fans were equally pumped, including one who wrote on Instagram, “Omg! I’ve been thinking about it lately! Literally the best reality show!!”

Another tweeted, “REAL TIME ????? OMG YESSSS THIS IS MY FAVE SHOWWWWWWWWWW”

Someone else tweeted, “Finally, it’s back! I was wondering why it was taking so long for Netflix to renew. Thank you @hulu for picking it up!”

At the time of publication, Hulu had not announced when the series will premiere nor details on casting. It’s also not clear whether beloved (and hilarious) host Michelle Bateau will move over from Netflix to the new version of “The Circle.”