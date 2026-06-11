Paris Hilton’s Kids Say They’re ‘Moving In’ to an Unusual ‘Palace’ Despite Living in a $63 Million Mansion

Paris Hilton and her family — which includes her husband Carter Reum, and two children, daughter London (2) and son Phoenix (3) — live in the kind of home that most people couldn’t dream of calling home.

A massive mansion that she bought in June 2025 from Mark Wahlberg for a staggering $63 million, it’s hard to imagine any other abode being able to top that kind of jaw-droppingly, eye-poppingly impressive residence.

That is, of course, unless we’re talking about something along the lines of a castle.

And, indeed, it’s a palatial place that’s piqued the interest of Paris’ kids, who have decided that they’d like to live somewhere that’s rather unusual for children.

As Realtor.com notes, they’ve “declare[d] they’re ‘moving in’ to custom puppy palace.”

Paris’ Kids Loved ‘the Luxurious Design of the Doggy Dwelling’

Believe it or not, Paris’ “children have found themselves a new home in the form of a luxurious custom ‘doggy mansion’ that the family has set up for their pets on the grounds of their $63 million Beverly Hills home,” Realtor.com explained.

Found in the backyard of the family’s Beverly Park property, which boasts six acres, Realtor.com notes that the “extraordinary mini manse … boasts two stories, as well as pink interiors, and even its own balcony.”

The children’s reactions while exploring the canine’s enviable structure could be seen in a new video that Paris shared on Instagram. In the reel that she popped up on Monday, June 8, the celebrity mom can be seen with her two little ones as they check out the pet palace.

“Oh, look at the doggy mansion,” Paris says in the video, before London adds, “The doggy mansion!”

As the children wander around the interior, Phoenix can be heard saying, “This is my house, too.”

London seems to agree, later claiming, “It’s our house.”

“It is your house,” Paris tells her kids. “You know I built this for you guys before you were born. I was already talking about you because I used to have a dollhouse when I was little, but my puppies were my first babies so that’s why it’s called the ‘Doggy Mansion.'”

“You’re moving in here?” Paris then asks her son and daughter.

Phoenix replies, saying, “Yeah, I’m moving in.”

Paris also added a caption, writing, “Looks like Phoenix is moving into the doggy mansion 🤣😅🐶 #CutesieCrew #SlivingMom.”

The Doggy Mansion Boasts Delightful Details

Paris opened up about the then-new abode for her animals while talking to People in July 2009, saying, “There are two floors. Downstairs is the living room and upstairs is the closet and bedroom. They love to run up and down the stairs and chill on their balcony.”

People explained that the “‘mini-doggie mansion,’ as [Paris] calls it, was designed by the heiress in collaboration with interior decorator Faye Resnick. It’s built to resemble [Paris’] own home, and is decorated with ‘comfy beds and miniature Phillipe Starck furniture.'”

Paris noted, “I even made sure to put a heater and air conditioner in there for them for the different seasons. I wanted it to be elegant, girly, comfortable, pink and beautiful. I even had a black crystal chandelier installed, as well as gorgeous black ceiling moldings.”

“I’m thinking of installing a mini-flat screen too,” Paris added. “Just kidding!”