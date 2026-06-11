Fans Worried For HGTV’s El Moussa Family, Urging Them to Be More Careful After Shocking Break-In

As HGTV fans learned of the home burglary that prompted stars Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to cryptically share their heartbreak on social media, many are urging the couple to rethink how much they share about their lives online.

On June 9, 2026, Heather posted in her Instagram Stories that something had happened that left her and Tarek feeling “violated” and “really sad” while on vacation with their kids in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico. The following day, TMZ reported that the couple’s family home in Newport Beach, California, had been burglarized while they were away.

Burglars Took Valuable Jewelry From Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa’s Home

After “receiving a burglary call,” Newport Beach police officers responded to the El Moussas’ home around 5:40 p.m. Pacific time on June 9, per TMZ.

The outlet later reported that police had discovered the suspect or suspects had entered “The Flip Off” stars’ $5 million home by shattering a rear sliding glass door facing their backyard. Once they were inside, the primary bedroom closet was ransacked, police told the outlet, and some very valuable jewelry was stolen.

The El Moussas featured the before-and-after of their gorgeous walk-in closet in September 2025, shortly after they moved into the new home. Whoever took the “very high-valued pieces” of jewelry from there escaped “through the backyard and out the front of the property,” TMZ said. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

After learning of the burglary, Heather posted a cryptic message in her Instagram Stories (and Tarek re-posted it). The message said, “Disgusted by some of the cruel heartless people in this world. Tarek and I feel violated and to be honest really sad. Taking a break for a few days and will be back to explain soon … We are safe & the kids are safe ❤️”

Fans Issue Warnings to Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa, Urging Them to Rethink What They Share

Two days before the burglary, Heather shared a social media video (seen above) all about their family’s travel day to Cabo. She shared in the June 7 post that they got to the airport very early, took a semi-private jet to their getaway, and settled into their condo with their kids — three-year-old Tristan, as well as 15-year-old Taylor and 10-year-old Brayden, whom Tarek shares with his first wife, Christina Haack.

Heather, who has begun filming her return to Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” also posted a playful video of her and Tarek by the pool.

As news began to spread of the burglary back home, fans started buzzing on social media about how worrisome it was to see the El Moussas widely share their whereabouts in real time, potentially and inadvertently letting bad actors know they were away.

Some concerned fans began to share their advice on Heather’s posts, including one that said, “Stop posting your vacations on social media real-time!! Burglars watch your feed to see when you will not be home.”

Another follower asked, “Why would you advertise you and your family are going to be away from home?” An additional sympathetic fan wrote, “Dear @therealtarekelmoussa and @theheatherraeelmoussa am so very sorry to learn that your home was burglarized, GOD bless you and protect you both and your family.”

Reddit was also filled with comments from fans of the El Moussas, including from someone who wrote, “This is so common with reality stars. Seems like they would know by now what (and when) to post. See: almost any Real Housewives’ burglary claims.”

Another person shared, “their house was broken into, someone smashed the glass door and stole a bunch of jewelry! 😭 actually so scary!” and someone else replied, “Damn I had a feeling. That sucks [expletive] and is so unsettling.”