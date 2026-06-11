HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Calls Son the ‘Missing Piece’ of Their Family in Touching Tribute

Jenny Marrs is celebrating a special milestone for her youngest son. The HGTV star shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute for Luke’s seventh birthday, describing him as “the missing piece” their family didn’t even realize they needed.

Jenny Marrs Celebrates Son Luke’s Birthday

On June 11, Marrs took to Instagram with a special message for her son’s birthday.

“🎉 S E V E N 🎉. Seven years ago, our family was forever changed by a little bundle of sunshine who has grown up way too fast for my heart to handle,” she wrote in the caption. “He truly was the missing piece we didn’t even realize our family needed.”

Marrs continued, “Luke, the fact that God gifted me with the pure joy-filled honor of being your momma is just too great for my mind to even comprehend. You’ll forever have my heart and always be my baby boy!”

“Happiest of birthdays to you, my Lukey Bear!! 💙” the HGTV star added.

Marrs’ fans shared sweet birthday wishes for Luke in the comments section.

“Wishing you the happiest of happiest birthday celebrations … infinite blessings. Birthday blessings are being sent your way 🥰💞,” one fan wrote.

Another fan shared, “Happy Birthday Luke 🎂🎶🎉💙 we have enjoyed watching you grow up with your family!!🤗”

“Happy Birthday 🎂 Luke I hope you have a marvelous day,” another follower noted. “I sure have enjoyed your content and watching all the kids grow to amazing young men and women ❤️ 💜.”

One fan commented, “Happy Birthday Luke!! 7 years old, my goodness, how time flies!! I hope you have the BEST day EVER young man!!”

“Happy Birthday to Luke! We’ve watched him grow up from such a little guy by watching your shows! He’s such a cutie!” another fan wrote.

Jenny Marrs & Family Have Special Zoo Adventure

Luke got a special birthday surprise during the family’s summer vacation. On June 5, Marrs took to Instagram to share highlights from their special stay at a zoo.

“When your penguin-loving boy gets to celebrate his birthday (week) sleeping inside the penguin exhibit 🙌🤍,” the HGTV star wrote in the caption.

She continued, “I have so much to share about Pairi Daiza but let’s start with the Penguin room! I happened upon this magical place online last fall and knew that we would be nearby this summer so I joined the online queue on opening day for reservations and, 15 hours later, I booked the Penguin and Polar Bear rooms!”

Marrs raved, “SO worth it! Bucket list experience ✔️!! I had HIGH expectations and it has exceeded every one tenfold. 10/10 recommend!!”

In another Instagram post, she wrote: “I can’t quite get over our stay at Pairi Daiza. I had been looking forward to this for so long that I was afraid my expectations were too high. They weren’t. This place was absolutely magical!”

Marrs added, “And, because we stayed at the zoo (it wasn’t like any zoo I’d ever seen — more of an animal sanctuary), we had the whole place to ourselves after it closed for the day. I’ll never forget walking through the empty park after dinner with animals all around us.”