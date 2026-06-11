HGTV’s Summer Lineup Includes 2 Brand-New Series — Plus the Return of 3 Fan-Favorites

HGTV‘s July schedule is shaping up to be the best of the year! With two brand new shows on the horizon, and three fan-favorites set to return, viewers have a lot to look forward to.

Returning HGTV Series

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Viewers will get a chance to catch up with HGTV icons like Scott McGillivray, Mike Holmes, and Retta, when three beloved series return.

McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler’s “Renovation Resort Showdown” returns with an eight-episode season, beginning July 1.

The duo will “challenge four talented build/design teams from across North America to transform a long-neglected lakeside resort in the Kawartha Lakes regions into the ultimate vacation destination.”

The competitors include friends Chalon and Liz from Dallas, Texas, sisters Marcy and Melissa from Niagara, Ontario, creative collaborators Tatianna and Thomas from Vancouver, British Columbia, and entrepreneurs and friends Taylor and Mehrdad from Vancouver, British Columbia.

Each team will have eight weeks and $150,000 to renovate one-of-a-kind vacation homes as they compete for the $100,000 grand prize.

Mike Holmes, along with son Michael Holmes Jr. and daughter Sherry Holmes, return for another season of “Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy.”

Six new episodes, premiering July 19, will see the family help homeowners with failed DIY projects or incompetent contractors.

Retta and Alison Victoria’s hit show, “Ugliest House in America,” kicks off a new season July 20. In its new format, four hideous homes in each region of the country will compete to be crowned the “Ugliest House in America.” The winning home will win a renovation by the “Sin City Rehab” star.

New HGTV Series

HGTV

Beginning July 15, HGTV will premiere one of its two newest series, “Worst Yard on the Block.”

In the new series, outdoor design duos Tucker Kincaid and Jared “J.Paul” Foster and Blake Hawthorn and Margo Fairchild will search out the most unsightly yards in the country.

The teams will meet with “overwhelmed homeowners and perform miraculous outdoor makeovers in just a matter of days,” the network announced in a press release on Wednesday, June 10.

The 12-episode season will see the duos make house calls to neighborhood eyesores with one mission: create manicured masterpieces out of utter despair.

Later in July, viewers will be introduced to Texas real estate agent Noel Collier. The charismatic realtor will “flex her specialty of helping clients with the most wildly unique property requests” find their dream homes in the newest series, “Extreme Buyers Club.”

Collier will star in eight episodes in which she will scour the housing market for out-of-the-box listings for her unique clients.

“This is one of the biggest moments of my life and career. To have the opportunity to host my own show on HGTV a network I’ve watched, admired, and respected for years is truly beyond my wildest dreams,” she shared via Instagram in May. “What started as years of building my business, serving clients, staying disciplined, walking by faith, and believing in a bigger vision has now turned into a national television platform. And honestly… it still feels surreal.”

“Extreme Buyers Club” premieres Tuesday, July 21, at 9 pm ET/PT.