‘Big Brother’ Alums Support Jason De Puy After Heated House Meeting

House meetings on “Big Brother” often blow up someone’s game by revealing secrets. Many alums of the game went through it and showed their support for Jason De Puy after watching the July 26 live feeds. He stood up for himself alone, as he was against season 28’s powerful alliance.

Spoiler warning from Sunday, July 26 live feeds!

Kamu Kirk on ‘Big Brother 28’ Reveals His Reason for a Nomination

The Toolshed alliance continued to hold power after forming during Rick Devens’ head of household last week. Angela Murray, Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuk Anyanwu, Dee Valladares, Drew Campbell, Haley Thogmartin, and Kamu Kirk are in the group. That grew stronger after Kirk won HOH this week.

His target is De Puy, who took himself off the block last week with the blockbuster. Kirk nominated La Trice “Lala” Verrett, Lyric Medeiros, and Mallory Aurichio.

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The cast had a tea party in the backyard on July 26. Medeiros won the veto beforehand. Kirk interrupted the party to talk about the nominations. He told De Puy that he handled being nominated last week like a man. But the HOH accused De Puy of lying to him this week. De Puy agreed to use the veto how Kirk wanted and promised the nominees that he would use the power on them.

Verrett corrected Kirk and said the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant didn’t promise her that. De Puy accused Thogmartin of telling everything he said to her to Kirk. Kirk refused to say who gave him information about De Puy’s conversations. The drag queen also called out The Toolshed for being bad actors because it was obvious that they were in an alliance and he wasn’t part of it.

“I apologized, I’ve forgiven,” De Puy said. “Ya’ll forgiven, you said. But here we are again with another show with everything that’s been said pulled out to try to make me look like the crazy one.”

Kirk hoped the confrontation would keep other houseguests from voting to evict anyone but De Puy. He told De Puy that he will be the replacement nominee.

‘Big Brother’ Alums React to Kirk Confronting De Puy

CBS Angela Murray and Kamu Kirk on ‘Big Brother 28’ Photo: CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

This isn’t the first time a houseguest blamed the person they nominated for their behavior. Taylor Hale, who won “Big Brother 24,” repeatedly was the house’s enemy, and she saw the interaction on live feeds.

“Hey so that was retraumatizing,” Hale tweeted on the same day. “Stick in there, Jason…we LOVE you.”

“So are we gonna talk about the fact that Kamu CAN’T nominate Jason … It CLEARLY says in the rules you aren’t allowed to directly tell someone you are going to nominate them … Kamu did just that last night so ???? What’s good skippy #bb28,” Jimmy Heagerty from “Big Brother 27” tweeted.

Frankie Grande tweeted a video of Kirk’s private conversation with Valladares. He claimed he ended De Puy’s career.

“Yeah… you didn’t end his career [,]sweetheart. And if this country were different[,] I’m sure your pathetic attempt to kick a gay when he’s down would have ended yours. But you will be welcomed back to MMA with open arms. Coward. #bb28,” Grande wrote.

De Puy will need to win the blockbuster against Verrett and Aurichio to stay in the house. Or he’ll need to do a good campaign effort to gain votes.