‘Big Brother 28’ Live Feed Recap: Kamu Makes His Nominations as Rick Devens Lands a Game-Changing Power

The latest “Big Brother 28“ live feeds set the stage for what could become one of the season’s most unpredictable weeks.

Following Rome’s eviction, Head of Household Kamu moved forward with his nomination plan while several houseguests scrambled to make sense of shifting alliances and new information. Meanwhile, viewers learned that America’s mystery vote resulted in Rick Devens receiving a powerful new advantage that could dramatically impact the game in the weeks ahead.

Podcaster Taran Armstrong broke down the day’s biggest developments during RHAP‘s July 25 live feed update.

Kamu Sticks With His Backdoor Plan

According to Armstrong, Kamu entered the day intending to nominate Lyric, Mallory and Lala as pawns with the ultimate goal of backdooring Jason if the opportunity presents itself.

Before the nomination ceremony, Kamu met individually with each of the three nominees to explain his decision. While Lyric and Mallory both pushed back against being used as pawns, Armstrong said the conversations remained relatively calm despite their disappointment.

Lyric, in particular, continued advocating for herself throughout the day, repeatedly returning to make her case before eventually accepting the plan. Armstrong praised her persistence, calling it the right balance between fighting for safety and maintaining trust with the HOH.

Mallory, however, left her conversation rattled after Kamu suggested he’d heard she had been targeting multiple players. She spent much of the day trying to determine who may have shared that information, creating another wave of speculation inside the house.

Elsewhere, Lala informed Angela that Kamu appeared to know about one of their alliances, sparking fresh paranoia and leading several players to question who could be trusted moving forward.

Rick Devens Receives a Massive New Advantage

The biggest reveal of the day came when Rick Devens learned he had received America’s mystery power.

After leaving the Diary Room, Devens privately confirmed to Dee that he now holds a Diamond Power of Veto, while telling everyone else he had not won anything.

According to Armstrong, the advantage lasts for six veto ceremonies, making it one of the strongest powers the U.S. version of the game has introduced.

Unlike a standard veto, the Diamond Power of Veto allows its holder to remove a nominee from the block and personally choose the replacement, giving the power holder significant influence over the week’s outcome.

Although Armstrong believes the advantage has enormous strategic potential, he noted that Devens appears more interested in keeping it secret than using it as leverage throughout the house. Co-host Maggie agreed, suggesting Devens’ history as a showman makes it more likely he’ll save the reveal for a dramatic television moment rather than quietly using it to control multiple HOHs.

Jason Begins to Connect the Dots

Once nominations became official, Jason quickly realized he may be the true target despite avoiding the block initially.

Armstrong noted that Jason began recognizing he was likely the intended backdoor option, even as he continued building relationships around the house. At the same time, several players remained unaware that Devens was secretly holding one of the most powerful advantages in recent “Big Brother” history.

With the veto competition looming, the nominations remain unchanged, for now, but Devens’ hidden Diamond Power of Veto has added another layer of uncertainty to an already complicated week.

Paramount Jason De Puy for “Big Brother” Season 28, Episode 7