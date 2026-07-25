‘General Hospital’ Fan Favorite Cheers on Recast With Sweet & Kind Words

“General Hospital” young star Gary James Fuller (James) quickly became a fan favorite on the ABC soap. Recently, James had a new face when Fuller couldn’t film the show following a minibike accident. Fuller has issued a message to Easton Winn, who stepped in for him during some pivotal James scenes.

Gary James Fuller Issues Message to ‘General Hospital’ Recast Easton Winn

Following Winn’s episodes airing, Fuller took to social media to give the young recast mad props. The actor used a picture of Winn as James with the words “Thank You Easton!” written across it. “General Hospital” was Winn’s first-ever acting job, and Fuller mentioned that in his kind words for him.

“After watching his episodes, I just wanted to say congratulations to Easton Winn on his very first acting job! I know it can be really exciting (and a little scary) to be on a TV set for the first time, so I think it’s awesome that you got to be part of the General Hospital family,” he wrote.

The actor went on to express his gratitude to Winn for taking over as James when he couldn’t. Fuller also shared his hope for Winn’s experience on the hit ABC soap.

“Thanks for taking such good care of James while I was away. It made me really happy to see the character I love getting to play in such good hands. I hope you had as much fun on set as I do! I hope you made lots of great memories, and that you keep chasing your dreams. I’ll be cheering you on! Congratulations, Easton! ❤️ #GeneralHospital #YoungActor #FirstRole #GHFamily #DreamBig,” Fuller ended his message.

Fans hit up Fuller’s comments to gush over what a sweet thing he did for the James recast. “You are a true professional wishing your fill-in the best…Which makes you the best…👏🙌👏‼️” said a fan.

One fan commented on Fuller’s maturity while also giving Winn props for his take on the role of James. “Both young actors are amazing collaborations to fulfill the role of JAMES ON GH. Kudos to Gary Fuller for his maturity and amazing post to Easton 👍🌈❤️,” wrote the fan.

Several fans wondered what Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) moving their family to Australia means for James’ future on the show.

Is James Leaving ‘General Hospital’?

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The July 23 episode of “General Hospital” served as a way to write Maxie off the show, as Storms deals with some personal issues. Sadly, the way it was done means Spinelli and James are gone for now, too.

Neither “General Hospital” nor Fuller has spoken out about the future of James on the ABC soap. Since James still has family in Port Charles, especially his favorite uncle, Cody (Josh Kelly), and grandparents Felicia (Kristina Wganer) and Mac (John J. York), it likely means the character will return at some point.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Fuller will be in the role. The powers that be could decide to age up James when or if the show has him back on-screen.

Only time will tell, but considering Fuller has not written a goodbye message, there is some hope that he and James are not done in Port Charles.