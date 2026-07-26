‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for the Week of July 27-31, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of July 27 to 31 tease that Sarah tries to keep EJ from Holly.
“I thought I told you to stay away from Holly,” Sarah tells EJ.
Abe and Lexie profess their love for each other, and Gwen is thrown into a container.
Cat makes a shocking revelation to Rafe, and Leo tells Chad that Dimitri took Gwen.
“How are you so sure it’s Dimitri?” Chad asks Leo. “Because I texted him to see if he knew where she was, and this was his reply,” he shows him a text.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, July 27:
- Philip tries to convince Gabi he’s innocent.
- Joy makes a shocking demand of Alex.
- Leo has a run-in with Gus.
- Rafe focuses on Gwen’s disappearance.
- Marlena warns Cat.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 28:
- Xander shares a theory with Sarah and Brady.
- Tate and Holly reconcile.
- Kate apologizes to Roman.
- Marlena urges EJ to listen to his conscience.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 29:
- Johnny tries to lift Chanel’s spirits.
- Leo asks Rafe for help.
- Susan is convinced that EJ is becoming like Stefano.
- Abe and Theo catch Lexie in a lie.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 30:
- The Blacks celebrate Rachel’s release from Bayview.
- Alex assures Stephanie he will never agree to Joy’s terms.
- Gabi stuns Philip.
- Joy seeks legal advice from Belle.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, July 31:
- Abe and Theo surprise Lexie.
- Leo frantically tries to get to Alamainia.
- Chad updates Rafe about Gwen.
- Javi and Gus discuss their future together.
- Kristen and EJ share a rare moment of honesty.
In Case You Missed It
Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”
Monday, July 20: Rafe lends Gabi an ear and a shoulder; Chad and Belle realize all clues point toward Italy; Leo makes a difficult admission to Marlena; EJ apologizes to Cat; Sarah and Tate confront Holly.
Tuesday, July 21: Kristen proposes an escape plan to Lexie; Gabi blindsides Xander and Philip; Eli and Lani celebrate their anniversary; Foster apologizes to Julie.
Wednesday, July 22: Kayla makes Cat an offer; EJ shares his concerns with Rita; Holly continues to deny taking drugs; Gabi and Leo team up; Sarah turns to Xander for help.
Thursday, July 23: Abe and Lexie exchange vows and rings; Kristen shares a heartfelt moment with Rachel; Shawn makes his feelings clear to Jada; Chad offers Alex support; Stephanie vents to Belle.
Friday, July 24: Sarah and Xander enjoy a rare moment of peace; Steve and Kayla worry about what is coming next; Johnny confronts EJ; Melinda agrees to help Leo.
“Days of Our Lives” receives eight nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera)
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton)
- Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Alice Halsey as Rachel Black, and Al Calderon as Javi Hernandez)
- Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Christopher Sean as Paul Narita)
- Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
- Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series