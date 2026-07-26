‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for the Week of July 27-31, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of July 27 to 31 tease that Sarah tries to keep EJ from Holly.

“I thought I told you to stay away from Holly,” Sarah tells EJ.

Abe and Lexie profess their love for each other, and Gwen is thrown into a container.

Cat makes a shocking revelation to Rafe, and Leo tells Chad that Dimitri took Gwen.

“How are you so sure it’s Dimitri?” Chad asks Leo. “Because I texted him to see if he knew where she was, and this was his reply,” he shows him a text.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, July 27:

Philip tries to convince Gabi he’s innocent.

Joy makes a shocking demand of Alex.

Leo has a run-in with Gus.

Rafe focuses on Gwen’s disappearance.

Marlena warns Cat.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 28:

Xander shares a theory with Sarah and Brady.

Tate and Holly reconcile.

Kate apologizes to Roman.

Marlena urges EJ to listen to his conscience.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 29:

Johnny tries to lift Chanel’s spirits.

Leo asks Rafe for help.

Susan is convinced that EJ is becoming like Stefano.

Abe and Theo catch Lexie in a lie.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 30:

The Blacks celebrate Rachel’s release from Bayview.

Alex assures Stephanie he will never agree to Joy’s terms.

Gabi stuns Philip.

Joy seeks legal advice from Belle.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, July 31:

Abe and Theo surprise Lexie.

Leo frantically tries to get to Alamainia.

Chad updates Rafe about Gwen.

Javi and Gus discuss their future together.

Kristen and EJ share a rare moment of honesty.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, July 20: Rafe lends Gabi an ear and a shoulder; Chad and Belle realize all clues point toward Italy; Leo makes a difficult admission to Marlena; EJ apologizes to Cat; Sarah and Tate confront Holly.

Tuesday, July 21: Kristen proposes an escape plan to Lexie; Gabi blindsides Xander and Philip; Eli and Lani celebrate their anniversary; Foster apologizes to Julie.

Wednesday, July 22: Kayla makes Cat an offer; EJ shares his concerns with Rita; Holly continues to deny taking drugs; Gabi and Leo team up; Sarah turns to Xander for help.

Thursday, July 23: Abe and Lexie exchange vows and rings; Kristen shares a heartfelt moment with Rachel; Shawn makes his feelings clear to Jada; Chad offers Alex support; Stephanie vents to Belle.

Friday, July 24: Sarah and Xander enjoy a rare moment of peace; Steve and Kayla worry about what is coming next; Johnny confronts EJ; Melinda agrees to help Leo.

“Days of Our Lives” receives eight nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton)

Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Alice Halsey as Rachel Black, and Al Calderon as Javi Hernandez)

Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Christopher Sean as Paul Narita)

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series