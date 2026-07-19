‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for the Week of July 20-24, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of July 20 to 24 reveal that Chad and Belle uncover clues that point them toward Italy, while Kristen pitches an escape plan to Lexie.

Abe and Lexie renew their commitment by exchanging vows and rings, Gabi and Leo form an unexpected alliance, Johnny confronts EJ, and Sarah and Xander enjoy a rare moment of peace together.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, July 20:

Rafe lends Gabi an ear and a shoulder.

Chad and Belle realize all clues point toward Italy.

Leo makes a difficult admission to Marlena.

EJ apologizes to Cat.

Sarah and Tate confront Holly.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 21:

Kristen proposes an escape plan to Lexie.

Gabi blindsides Xander and Philip.

Eli and Lani celebrate their anniversary.

Foster apologizes to Julie.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 22:

Kayla makes Cat an offer.

EJ shares his concerns with Rita.

Holly continues to deny taking drugs.

Gabi and Leo team up.

Sarah turns to Xander for help.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 23:

Abe and Lexie exchange vows and rings.

Kristen shares a heartfelt moment with Rachel.

Shawn makes his feelings clear to Jada.

Chad offers Alex support.

Stephanie vents to Belle.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, July 24:

Sarah and Xander enjoy a rare moment of peace.

Steve and Kayla worry about what is coming next.

Johnny confronts EJ.

Melinda agrees to help Leo.

‘Days of Our Lives’ 2026 Daytime Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera)

(Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton)

(Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton) Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Alice Halsey as Rachel Black, and Al Calderon as Javi Hernandez)

(Alice Halsey as Rachel Black, and Al Calderon as Javi Hernandez) Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Christopher Sean as Paul Narita)

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, July 13: Alex is puzzled by what he hears from Joy; Stephanie makes a confession to Kayla; Lexie reveals her secret to Marlena; EJ steps up his game against Kristen.

Tuesday, July 14: Theo is furious to learn that Abe conspired with EJ; Chanel and Paulina share marital woes; EJ tries to get through to Johnny; Julie reaches out to Marlena; Belle and Chad search for clues in connection to Stefano’s chessboard.

Wednesday, July 15: Stephanie and Theo bond as they each grapple with an unexpected challenge; Alex steps up for Joy and Kelsey; Javi and Gus have an awkward encounter with Leo; Gabi and Gwen bond; Belle and Chad make a breakthrough in their investigation.

Thursday, July 16: Cat sees EJ in a new light; Lexie shocks Kristen; Marlena worries about Rachel; Holly struggles under mounting pressure; Sarah vents her frustration to Brady.

Friday, July 17: EJ receives bad news; Alex and Stephanie work through a disagreement about Joy; Abe apologizes to Theo; Holly and Ari find common ground; Tate makes a shocking discovery.

Catch the latest episodes of “Days of Our Lives” weekdays on Peacock.