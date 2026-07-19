‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for the Week of July 20-24, 2026

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of July 20 to 24 reveal that Kat vents her frustrations to Chelsea.

Bill tries to make a move on Dani, but she’s quick to shut him down. “If I can keep our last escapade a secret, imagine what I can do with future ones,” he charms her.

Hayley vows to end Bill once and for all. “I’m determined that the next time Bill gets symptoms, he will end up in the mortuary instead of the hospital.” Later, Bill suffers a medical emergency.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, July 20:

Kat and Nicole discuss matters of the heart.

Ted and Shanice reach a major milestone in their relationship.

Bill and Dani clash.

Grayson provides an ear for troubled Tomas.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 21:

Anita and Vernon learn about Naomi’s health status.

Kial gives Eva some much-needed advice.

Elon makes a push to reconcile with Izaiah.

Nicole gives Vanessa an update on her love life before finding out some surprising news about her ex.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 22:

Anita refuses Dani’s request.

Bill’s reaction to Naomi’s news stuns her.

Shanice and Nicole have a candid chat about Ted.

Hayley tells Randy she did him a solid where Lynette is concerned.

Deanna meets a handsome stranger in need.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 23:

Dani gets a gift that alarms Andre.

Smitty asks Jacob for a favor.

Hayley warns Randy off Mona.

June gives Naomi some intriguing intel.

Vernon advises a stubborn Bill.

Anita has a present for Laura.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, July 24:

Heather informs Joey that she’s back to tie up loose ends.

Elon tells Jacob something he doesn’t want to hear.

Chelsea’s livestream with Eva leaves Kat miffed.

Vanessa comforts Dani.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, July 13: Bill is rushed to the hospital; Andre and Dani try to get on the same page; Chelsea’s proposition does not sit well with Kat; Nicole worries her daughter’s latest decision was made for all the wrong reasons.

Tuesday, July 14: Dani gets a call that causes her to make an impromptu visit; Chelsea, Naomi, and Madison present a united front; Hayley’s advice causes Tomas to clash with Naomi; Ted is flabbergasted by Kat’s recent actions.

Wednesday, July 15: Doug’s final words startle Joey; Deanna sets a dastardly plan in motion; Jacob accompanies Naomi to her oncology appointment with Monica; Hayley and Randy plot to accelerate their con.

Thursday, July 16: Smitty and Martin recall this time last year when their marriage hit the skids; Naomi updates her cousins on her health status; Vanessa, Joey, and Deanna have a tense dinner; Pamela bolsters a guilt-ridden Dani.

Friday, July 17: Leslie interrupts father-daughter time between Ted and Eva, and clashes with her ex; Dani and Hayley lock horns; Kat’s surprising sentiment shocks one of her siblings; Ted has an admission that leaves Shanice stunned.