Will Josslyn Really Be Able to Keep Her Promise to Trina? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

For longtime “General Hospital” fans, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) have been one of Port Charles’ strongest friendships. However, after Josslyn spent the past year living a double life as an undercover WSB agent, the longtime best friends found themselves drifting apart.

Following an emotional reunion at the hospital, “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson asked fans whether they were happy to see Josslyn and Trina get their friendship back on track. Read on to discover what “General Hospital” viewers had to say.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Were Happy to See Josslyn and Trina Reconcile

After hearing her best friend had been shot, Trina rushed to Josslyn’s hospital room. While Trina was upset that Joss couldn’t confide in her over the last year about everything she had been going through, the two decided to put their differences aside in order to maintain their friendship.

Trina even suggested a secret password, “Popcorn,” that Josslyn could use whenever there were situations or information she couldn’t share in the future. “General Hospital” fans had different reactions to the storyline, with many wondering if Josslyn will be able to keep her promise to Trina by being more open about what is going on in her life.

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson were also curious about the future of the friendship, posing a question to fans on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, writing, “THEY’LL ALWAYS HAVE POPCORN: Were You Happy To See Josslyn And Trina Get Their Friendship Back On Track?”

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with their thoughts, with many expressing how happy they were to see the longtime friends reconnect.

One fan wrote, “Hopefully they can still be friends!”

Another commented, “Yes! They made me cry. Love their friendship.”

A third viewer added, “Joss was a badass in her storyline! She and Trina will always work things out.”

Another “General Hospital” fan felt the storyline reflected real life, writing, “Yes because that’s simply how real life goes. Sometimes friends go different directions, but when they reconnect it’s like no time has passed. The show not showing them made zero sense. It’s about dang time.”

Some ‘GH’ Fans Aren’t Convinced the Friendship Is Fully Healed

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While many viewers celebrated Josslyn and Trina putting their differences aside, others questioned whether the friendship could ever truly return to what it once was.

One fan commented, “Ok. Popcorn! Nice! I think they could have thought of another password! Trina needs to remember; she knows Willow shot Drew! Stay friends. With. Joss!”

The “General Hospital” fan makes a good point. While Trina is frustrated with Josslyn for living a double life as a WSB agent, she is harboring a secret of her own. Trina and her boyfriend, Kai, discovered that Willow Tait, Josslyn’s former sister-in-law, shot her husband, Drew Cain, and tried to pin the shooting on her ex-husband and Josslyn’s brother, Michael Corinthos. While neither Michael nor Willow was convicted of the crime, the truth has yet to be revealed. Josslyn might have her own frustration once the truth comes out.

Another viewer agreed, writing, “I’d like to see Trina tell Joss the truth about Willow.”

Others felt Trina should have been more understanding of Josslyn’s situation. One fan wrote, “I expected Trina to understand why Joss couldn’t tell her she was WSB. And show more concern for Joss’s having been shot as opposed to ‘being lied to’ by Joss.”

Not everyone liked the “Popcorn” password either. One viewer commented, “The whole ‘popcorn’ bit was childish like it’s the password for kids to enter the treehouse or something. We already know it will come up in some future spy adventure that will involve Joss and Trina.”

Some fans also questioned whether the friendship could ever be what it once was. One commenter wrote, “Good to see them talking but they will never be on the same level as before. Joss is a WSB agent who has killed and is trained to lie and manipulate. Trina is still a young adult looking for her happiness who wants truth but who will never be on the same level as Joss.”

Another “GH” fan added, “She’s your best friend, but you haven’t heard from her. You haven’t talked to her. You haven’t texted her. You don’t know where she’s been. She was trapped in the Windermere basement, and you didn’t miss her. Seriously!!!”

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Think Trina Is Sounding Too Much Like Curtis

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Some viewers even compared Trina’s reaction to that of her father, Curtis Ashford, who has also struggled to accept that people close to him sometimes have to keep secrets.

One “General Hospital” fan joked, “Trina needs to lighten up and quit being a Curtis. Lol.”

Another agreed, writing, “Trina is starting to sound like Curtis. ‘You lied to me.’ Whine, whine, whine. Joss was undercover! She couldn’t tell you. Just like when Curtis got mad and whiny at Jordan back when she was in law enforcement and didn’t tell him about confidential stuff.”

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Others took a broader view of the situation, suggesting that friendships naturally evolve over time. One viewer wrote, “They’re in their early 20’s, you move on from some of your friends from your early years, different interests etc. It’s a choice.”

Fans may be divided over the “Popcorn” pact and whether Josslyn can truly be more honest with Trina, but one thing is clear: viewers are rooting for one of Port Charles’ longest-running friendships. As new challenges arise, fans will be watching to see if their promise to one another can withstand whatever comes next.