‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ & More Holiday Hits Await Fans Tomorrow on Hallmark Channel — July 19

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Sunday, July 19. After you’re done binging episodes of “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Catch Me If You Claus’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Avery Quinn’s shot at anchoring news clashes with a Santa-suited intruder, Chris, who insists he’s Santa’s son on a first Christmas mission. They unravel a career-making story together.

Starring Italia Ricci and Luke Macfarlane.

“Catch Me If You Claus” premiered on November 23, 2023.

‘Round and Round’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Rachel’s stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can Zach, the “nice boy” Grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?

Starring Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg and Rick Hoffman.

“Round and Round” premiered on December 10, 2023.

‘Holiday Mismatch’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When free-spirited Kath (Rhea) and uptight Barbara (Broderick) clash at a Christmas committee meeting, they’re shocked to discover they’ve accidentally set up their adult children via a dating app. Determined to stop the romance, the two mothers team up, only to realize they have more in common than they thought. As their kids’ love blossoms, so does an unexpected friendship between their meddling moms, bringing both families together for a festive Christmas.

Starring Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick.

“Holiday Mismatch” premiered on November 3, 2024.

‘One Christmas Eve’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Anne Heche plays Nell Blakemore, a newly‐single mom who wants this Christmas to be extra‐special for her two kids. It turns out to be special, indeed, but it’s not what she had in mind. Everything that can go wrong does go wrong. Chaos reigns in this entertaining comedy, and the notion of `family’ takes on a whole new meaning.

Also stars Kevin Daniels, Carlos Gomez, Griffin Kane, Ali Skovbye, and Brian Tee.

“One Christmas Eve” premiered on November 30, 2014.

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): To prevent her family from canceling the “Chamberlain Family Christmas Olympics,” Jessie (Groening) lies and says she’s inviting a date to the long-standing holiday tradition. She meets Bryan (Buckley) on a dating app, and he agrees to spend the holiday with her and her family. As Jessie and Bryan engage in eccentric activities like the search for the Christmas tree star, gift wrapping contest and snowball fight, they start to develop real feelings for each other. Soon her family begins to catch on to their secret and Bryan suspects she may be hiding the real reason for her unusual Christmas date request. As the celebrations continue, Jessie must work to keep all her stories straight and save her date with Bryan.

Starring Robert Buckley and Amy Groening.

“‘Twas the Date Before Christmas” premiered on October 18, 2024.

‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): The story begins five years later with the Brenner brothers preparing for another memorable Christmas. In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidentally by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s son Thomas’ school holiday musical steps down. Luke is desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers Taylor and Stephan. Meanwhile, the trio navigates meeting their mom Barbara’s new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

“Three Wiser Men and a Boy” premiered on November 23, 2024.

‘All I Need for Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Maggie has been trying for years to break in as a singer/songwriter. Now faced with challenges of new apps and social media, Maggie fears she’s outdated and unable to compete in a tech-savvy world. While helping her parents on their farm at Christmastime, she meets Archer, an entrepreneur who has come back to town to spend the holidays alone. Archer is developing large-scale apps and is a tech enthusiast. At first, Maggie blames him for all of her songwriting woes. To her surprise, he encourages her to get back in touch with music that really matters and write from the heart; tech can be used in a supportive role to help her achieve her dreams without replacing the art of songwriting. Archer is dealing with loss of family, and through her tight family bonds, Maggie helps Archer find ways of moving beyond years of family feuding. In this holiday romance, Maggie and Archer both discover there is merit in preserving the tried and true while making room for new ideas and methods to bring people together and help make dreams come true.

Starring Mallory Jansen and Dan Jeannotte.

“All I Need for Christmas” premiered on December 12, 2024.

‘Christmas Getaway’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Hoping to spend the holiday relaxing, a travel writer takes a traditional Christmas vacation for the first time. Through a mix up on the rental site, she finds herself double-booked for the holidays with a widower, his young daughter and mom. What begins as an inconvenience blossoms into much more.

Stars Bridget Regan and Travis Van Winkle.

“Christmas Getaway” premiered on December 23, 2017.

‘Snowbound for the Holidays’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson, turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love.

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Marcus Rosner.

“Snowbound for the Holidays” premiered on July 18, 2026.

‘A Very Merry Mix-Up’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Shop owner Alice Chapman (Alicia Witt) is nervous to meet her future in-laws at Christmas, especially because she is arriving ahead of her new fiancé, Will Mitchum (Scott Gibson). Alice’s trip becomes more stressful when her luggage is lost and her phone is damaged, leaving her no way to find Will’s family! As fate would have it, she meets her future brother-in-law, Matt Mitchum (Mark Wiebe), at baggage claim and is happy to get a ride home with him. As Alice meets Matt’s doting family, mom Penny (Susan Hogan), dad Joe (Richard Fitzpatrick) and Grandpa Charles (Lawrence Dane), she falls in love with their festive holiday traditions and warm welcome to their home. And when unexpected romance comes calling as Christmas approaches, Alice must decide if her “Merry Mix-Up” will actually turn out to be her destiny.

“A Very Merry Mix-Up” premiered on November 10, 2013.

‘Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Single mom Maggie is facing Christmas alone until Lucas crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond.

Stars Ashley Williams and Niall Matter.

“Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” premiered on November 7, 2020.