Guests At Taylor Swift’s Wedding First Thought Adam Sandler Officiating Was a Joke: ‘Everybody Laughed’

The news that Adam Sandler officiated the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took many observers by surprise after news leaked out that the “Happy Gilmore” star presided over the ceremony when the bride and groom exchanged vows.

According to one of the guests who was in attendance for the nuptials, those inside Madison Square Garden to watch the two tie the knot were just as surprised as those who read about Sandler’s participation in news reports.

Wedding Guests Thought It Was ‘a Joke’

“Adam Sandler officiated it,” said Jonathan Thomas, CEO of American Century Investments, when appearing on the “Compound and Friends” podcast (as reported by Page Six).

Stating that he knows Kelce “fairly well,” Thomas spoke with hosts Sean Russo and Downtown Josh Brown about the crowd reaction he witnessed when Sandler first appeared.

“He came down, everybody laughed and thought it was a joke at first,” Thomas recalled.

Sandler Got Sincere

“He actually spoke for 20 or 30 minutes, vacillated between funny, very sincere, sang a few things,” Thomas continued.

“There are two things that I remember distinctly, one is in your typical vows the officiator says, ‘For rich or for poor,’ and he said, ‘You’re not going to have to worry about that.’” Thomas said, recalling Sandler jokingly referencing Swift’s reported net worth of $2 billion.

Thomas also recalled the marital advice that Sandler gave to the bride and groom: “Kiss each other every day, in the morning, at night after dinner, just kiss often.”

The Wedding Vows Brought Guests to Tears

According to Thomas, when the two proceeded to read each other their handwritten vows, guests were driven to tears.

“Travis went first with his vows,” Thomas said. “He probably spoke for 30 minutes and I don’t want to violate his privacy but I was crying, which I was trying to hold back. He made himself unbelievably vulnerable. And then I look around and there’s all these 300-pound men from the football business crying as well, so I felt really comfortable to let go on it.”

“And then Taylor went and she also wrote her own vows,” Thomas continued. “She probably spoke for 30 minutes and it was poetic. It was really well done.”

‘The Best Night Ever’

As Page Six reported, the weeping extended to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who attended the wedding with wife Kristin.

“I definitely teared up,” Kyle told Page Six. “Their vows were so good, and it was hard not to.”

His wife likewise became emotional. “I cry at every single wedding,” Kristin added. “Like, I don’t think there’s ever been a wedding that I haven’t cried at.”

Looking back at that magical night in MSG, the couple described the wedding as the “best night ever.”

“Yeah, truly, truly legendary,” the NFL star gushed, with he and Kristin admitting it felt “wild” to boogie on the dance floor alongside a star-studded crowd of guests that included the likes of Mariska Hargitay, Hugh Grant, Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Sabrina Carpenter, Adam Sandler, Emma Stone and Tom Brady.