Lyric Caught Flirting With Chuck & Yash After ‘Big Brother 28’ Veto Winner Results

After a viral blow up in the “Big Brother” house with Jason and Angela laying everything out in the open, the house continues to dive into strategy after the Veto Competition. Lyric Medeiros and Rome Seymour became the first official showmance of “Big Brother 28” after sharing multiple kisses during the season’s opening week. But only days later, live feed viewers are questioning whether Lyric’s game could be taking a more flirty approach.

Following the Week 2 Power of Veto competition, Lyric spent time getting especially close to several other houseguests, prompting fans to wonder how her growing connections could affect both her relationship with Rome and the game’s evolving alliance structure.

While showmances have long played a major role in “Big Brother,” experienced players often build strong relationships throughout the house to strengthen their strategic position. Lyric’s latest interactions have become one of the biggest talking points on the live feeds as Week 2 continues.

Lyric Shares Cozy Moments With Chuck and Yash After the Veto Competition

After the veto competition concluded, Lyric was spotted spending much of her time with Chuck on the live feeds.

The two houseguests were seen cuddling and engaging in playful conversations, leading many fans to question whether Lyric was simply expanding her social game or creating unnecessary complications for her existing showmance.

Later, viewers also watched Lyric interact closely with Yash Patel. During one conversation, she was seen rubbing Yash’s leg while the group relaxed together, another moment that quickly gained attention among live feed watchers. Chuck mentions to Devens that he is flirting with Lyric to anger Rome.

Although none of the interactions appeared to signal a new romance, they fueled discussion among fans about whether Lyric is intentionally strengthening relationships across multiple alliances or simply maintaining a naturally flirtatious personality inside the house.

With every conversation carrying strategic weight, even seemingly casual moments can become part of the larger game.

Rome & Lyric Already Became the Season’s First Showmance

The latest live feed moments come only days after Rome and Lyric confirmed the first showmance of Season 28.

Their relationship developed almost immediately after the live feeds began, with the pair spending much of their free time together before eventually sharing multiple kisses. Since then, they have openly acknowledged that they may eventually have to compete against one another if the game forces them into opposite positions.

Despite that possibility, the pair has remained one of the closest duos in the house, often checking in with one another throughout the day while balancing their personal connection with the realities of the game. Showmances have historically offered contestants built-in trust and loyalty, but they also make players larger targets as the season progresses.

Lyric Tells Dee To Switch Her Place on the Block with Rome

Lyric’s interactions weren’t the only developments following the veto competition. Rick Devens officially won the power of veto according to the Live Feeds. Lyric mentions how she would be okay with him using the veto on her and switching her with Rome on the block.

Rick Devens’ first Head of Household reign has already introduced uncertainty throughout the house as alliances continue shifting and players reassess where they stand heading into the next eviction.

Houseguests have spent much of Week 2 evaluating their closest relationships while preparing for the possibility that nominations, the Power of Veto and future twists could dramatically alter the game’s direction.

As a result, social bonds have become just as important as competition wins.

Whether Lyric’s conversations with Chuck and Yash were strategic, friendly or simply playful remains open to interpretation. However, the moments have already generated significant discussion among live feed viewers, especially given her established relationship with Rome.

With the season still in its early stages, every interaction has the potential to influence alliances, shape perceptions and determine who ultimately gains or loses trust inside the “Big Brother 28” house.