Do Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Plan To Scrap ‘Megxit,’ No More California Dreaming?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, spent time in the UK this past week, with Harry particularly busy. Now, after the Sussexes got to spend private time with King Charles III, rumors are they hope to “reverse Megxit” by rejoining the royal family.

During their brief visit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some private time with King Charles, making it the first time he has seen the children up close since 2022. Being unable to spend time with their grandchildren is an unfair situation for any grandparent, as Charles is not just a monarch, he is also human and granddad to Archie and Lilibet.

However, it is thought this move wasn’t merely about family relations, but could also reveal that the Sussexes want to change their minds, reverse “Megxit” and move back home.

Do The Sussexes Plan To Reverse Megxit & Head Home?

“The Sussexes are seeking to reverse Megxit,” the Daily Mail quoted an insider, adding that “it seems that a return to the UK is being contemplated in some form and that the couple’s holiday home in Portugal will be used as a staging post back to Britain.”

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan famously left the UK in 2020 to make a life outside of the royal family in Montecito in southern California. Recently, the Daily Mail spoke with a friend of Harry, who reportedly said, “there is definitely a feeling in his camp that he has started to feel a bit unwelcome in America.”

‘American Dream’ Could End Megxit

“That has been an increasing and significant shift in sentiment, a feeling that the American dream might not be all that it was cracked up to be,” the source added. Meanwhile, they also claimed they were “told that this is coming from Meghan as well as from him.”

“I hear that Meghan is all for rekindling with and reconnecting with Harry’s English side. She is fully behind it,” Prince Harry’s friend added. Moreover, the friend explained how “humiliated” Meghan Markle had a “nightmare” visit to the UK.

“England is where Harry’s heart has always lain,” the source claimed. “It is no secret that they went to the States to try and seek their fortune, to try to capitalize on his fame and his royalty to some degree.”

However, the USA isn’t always the land of gold, but the Sussexes did have some success, the source said their “$100 million Netflix deal is not nothing.” Despite this, according to the insider, the couple’s “American dream is cooling, while the former “Suits” actor “feels an outcast status as well.”

“She feels like she is trying to push fresh thoughts and projects but it is not easy,” the insider explained. “So maybe enough water has now passed under the bridge here for some form of a return.”

Sussexes Home In Portugal Could Act As A ‘Stepping Stone’

Despite this, the insider claimed it would not be “a permanent or imminent return” for Harry, Meghan, and the kids. However, their Portuguese property is being considered a “stepping stone” to a transition. Reportedly, the couple “had a house built in Portugal for the kids to be close to their royal side in case they want to participate,” but could also be a sign of a potential Megxit.

“It’s in a private part, I’m not sure it’s finished yet. Meghan was having Soho House decorate it,” the insider added.

Harry’s friend explained that the house “is a foot on the right side of the pond and I believe that they spent time there after being in the UK last week and before it as well. It’s striking distance for them to get to London.”

However, the insider noted, “Harry has no desire to be Eurotrash, he is very proudly British and English and wants to be in England but Portugal could be a kind of a stepping stone for a couple of years.”

They also claimed that despite their move to California and launching a streaming career, they don’t believe Prince Harry ever wanted to be cut off from the rest of the royal family.

“I think when he was madly in love with Meghan he could be blind enough to choose her. Now things are different, and the veil is lifting,” the royal’s friend added. “Harry was never going to let the kids down, they were so invested in the trip,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“They FaceTime with Charles all the time, so they already have a relationship but they were so excited to finally come. It was their first proper chance to meet,” the source said.

Prince Harry, Charity Events & The ‘Invictus Games’

Getty King Charles III and Prince Harry (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

The insider claimed that Harry will return to the UK for another charity event this September, and that there is “an expectation there will be another meeting with the King, and that he will accept an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace.”

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex will also head to Birmingham for the 2027 Invictus Games and plans to bring Meghan with him during the 10-day sporting event. “If she is in the UK then they will want to bring the children too,” the insider added.