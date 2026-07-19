Hallmark’s Andrew Walker & His Wife Start Each Day the Same Way, No Matter What (EXCLUSIVE)

No matter where Hallmark star Andrew Walker is in the world on any given day, he starts almost every morning the same way with his wife of 18 years, Cassandra.

“We work out every single morning, no matter how we feel,” Walker told EntertainmentNow, noting that they even kept their morning routine going during their 2026 summer vacation to Spain with sons West, 11, and Wolf, 6. “You know, we get up, we go to the gym. Our kids know that’s our morning routine, and that’s their time to be on their iPads or do whatever they want to do — draw, color, whatever.”

The couple has always been very health-conscious, with Troy often posting the creative, nutritious meals and snacks she whips up for their family. But their commitment to healthy living has grown even stronger in their 40s, so much so that SkinMason, the skincare company that Walker co-founded with Dr. Hussein Kanji in 2024, just introduced a twice-a-day supplement called IO that Walker now swears by.

How Did Andrew Walker Stay On Track During Summer Vacation?

Walker, who has nearly 40 Hallmark rom-coms and cozy mystery movies to his name, has spent much of the summer traveling with his family, attending the Mediterranean Film Festival; exploring Mallorca, Madrid, and Barcelona; and visiting family in Montreal, where he and Cassandra grew up.

Their focus on healthy living doesn’t keep them from enjoying amazing food while they’re traveling, though.

“We’re trying to live a life of moderation and also of discipline,” Walker told EntertainmentNow, noting that his daily workouts help when they indulge on vacation “We eat the hamburgers, eat the pizza, eat whenever we want to, and have dessert whenever we want to have it. But there’s a consistency in the way we live our life, for sure.”

“When we were in Europe, I’m eating all the food, I’m drinking the wine, and then we hydrate throughout the day, and we take care of ourselves,” he said.

Andrew Walker Says New Supplement Has Made a ‘Huge Difference’ in His Energy

Andrew Walker Andrew Walker is co-founder of SkinMason, which launched its new IO supplement in July 2026.

Whether on vacation or not, Walker told EntertainmentNow that his well-being depends on him consistently putting “time and effort into my daily routines.”

For the last few months, that daily routine has included taking IO (short for Inside Out), which is now available to order online. Formulated and tested over the last year and a half, Walker said, each capsule has a proprietary formula of 10 key ingredients that improve everything from gut health to immunity to natural UV protection, all of which are connected to skin health.

Walker credits his business partner Dr. Kanji, an epidemiologist and critical care expert in Vancouver, with leading the charge on IO’s formula and ingredients, working with scientists to develop a supplement that has already simplified Walker’s daily vitamin and supplement intake. Now he’s hoping IO will allow others to do the same.

“The quality of what we’re using is, in some respects, higher than a lot of the individual ones that I’d been buying for years,” Walker said. “The day-to-day ease factor is big, where I’m not having to pack and think of taking a whole bunch of supplements in my day. I just take one in the morning and one in the afternoon.”

Walker loves that IO complements his SkinMason skincare regimen, noting that at 47, “it feels like my skin looks and feels the best it’s ever felt.” But the “Kentucky Roses” star said he’s also noticed a major change in his energy.

“I definitely felt the difference when I was in Europe,” he told EntertainmentNow. “You’re out late at night, you’re waking up relatively early with the kids, you’re having a little more wine, eating at random times of the day. I would usually get sidelined at like 4 o’clock in the afternoon — I’m just beat, you know? But I noticed a huge difference in my energy this time. And my energy is the barometer for everything for me.”

Andrew Walker Needs Every Bit of Energy He Can Muster for Upcoming Fan Events

Getty Tyler Hynes gets a piggy back ride from his “Three Wisest Men” co-star Paul Campbell, with Andrew Walker leading the pack at a Hallmark event in Nashville in October 2025.

Walker will need that energy over the next two weeks as he travels across the U.S. for the first-ever Hallmark Stars Live tour. He and other Hallmark fan-favorites including Nikki DeLoach, Jonathan Bennett, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell, and Kimberley Sustad, will travel by bus from the East Coast to the Midwest, putting on live shows in 10 cities.

That will be followed by Hallmark Channel’s 25th birthday party on August 4 in New York City, the Hallmark Christmas Cruise to Mexico with thousands of fans, Christmas Con in New Jersey, and the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City during the holiday season.

Walker said he’s always happy to attend fan events for the chance to meet people who are so supportive of his work as an actor and his entrepreneurial efforts with SkinMason.

“Oh my gosh, the Hallmark audience is one of our biggest supporters,” he gushed. “It’s amazing! The cool thing is, if it doesn’t work, then I don’t expect people to be coming back (to order more). But our return customer rate is astronomically high. It’s unbelievable.”

In addition, Walker said that although SkinMason’s skincare products were originally marketed to men, they’ve been wowed by the response from women, who make up 67% of their customer base.

“I’m so grateful, and I think it gives me an identity outside of just being an actor,” Walker said. “I love expressing myself in other ways, and I get to do that by building a brand that I really believe in.”