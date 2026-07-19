‘This Time Each Year’ & More Fan-Favorite Christmas Movies Showing Tomorrow on Hallmark Channel — July 20

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Monday, July 20. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘This Time Each Year’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Lauren (Sweeney) and Kevin (Matter) were once deeply in love but nearly a year after their separation, they now focus on co-parenting their young son Charlie (Ezra Wilson). Despite the split, Kevin is determined to make their family whole again. Before Lauren’s mother (Laura Soltis) visits during the holidays, Lauren asks Kevin to pretend they’re still happily married and living under one roof. The act quickly feels more real, stirring up old memories and feelings. As Lauren sees the man she once fell in love with in a new light, perhaps the magic of Christmas will rekindle their romance and spark renewed hope for their future.

Starring Alison Sweeney and Niall Matter.

“This Time Each Year” premiered on October 24, 2024.

‘A Reason for the Season’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): In order to earn her trust fund, Evie is tasked with granting Christmas wishes to the people who saved her life on the night of her birth. To aid in her cause, she employs Kyle, a handsome local attorney, to track down those who helped and attempts to secretly learn what they might want while maintaining her anonymity. With Christmas fast approaching, the heiress and the attorney can’t resist falling for each other’s charms as they ramp up their gift giving efforts. But as time ticks down, will she be able to accomplish the mission and grant all of the wishes by Christmas Eve?

Starring Taylor Cole and Kevin McGarry.

“A Reason for the Season” premiered on November 14, 2024.

‘Long Lost Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Interior designer Hayley plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.

Starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres.

“Long Lost Christmas” premiered on November 19, 2022.

‘Coyote Creek Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): While throwing a “Christmas Around the World” party at her family’s inn, an event planner discovers Christmas magic with a charming father-son duo whose presence brings about tension and joy.

Starring Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey.

“Coyote Creek Christmas” premiered on October 30, 2021.

‘Christmas Island’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When a snowstorm diverts Kate’s first private flight en route to Switzerland to Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller to secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

Starring Rachel Skarsten and Andrew Walker.

“Christmas Island” premiered on November 11, 2023.