Hunter King & Lyndsy Fonseca Excitedly Tease New Movie

Hallmark beauties Hunter King and Lyndsy Fonseca are teaming up for a new movie where fans will see them like never before. This isn’t a sweet, loving, happy ending movie that Hallmark fans are used to seeing the soap alums in.

Hunter King Shares Trailer For New Film ‘Don’t Move’

Taking to Instagram the other day, King revealed she and Fonseca are in the horror film, “Don’t Move”, which will be released in select theaters on September 11. King posted a trailer for “Don’t Move with a caption showing her excitement over the flick.

“AHHH!! The DON’T MOVE trailer is finally here!! I’m so excited to share this with you guys! We had the best time making this movie, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it! Tickets are officially on sale now for our September 11th release! Since we’re an indie film, opening weekend is a really big deal, and every early ticket helps us bring the movie to even more theaters,” she wrote.

King encouraged those looking to see “Don’t Move” but don’t see it at a theater near them to call their local theater to request it. “The Young and the Restless” alum explained that new theaters were being added all the time.

“Okay… go watch the trailer and report back. Were you scared or are you braver than I am? 😂🕷️ @dontmovethemovie #DontMove #DontMoveMovie #IThinkWereAloneNow,” the soap star ended her caption.

Lyndsy Fonseca Shares Behind-The-Scenes Moments From ‘Don’t Move’

Fonseca also shared the trailer along with a carousel of photos from making the horror flick. The former “The Young and the Restless” star used a similar caption as King, promoting that it is an indie film and new cities are being added daily. She revealed fans can get tickets on the “Don’t Move” website and admitted that the number of theaters where “Don’t Move” is released is based on demand.

“We made this movie for you! And since we’re an indie film, the number of theaters we expand into depends entirely on you,” she expressed.

Despite both King and Fonseca working on Hallmark and “The Young and the Restless”, this marks the first time they have worked together. They aren’t the only connection to Hallmark, either.

Maclain Nelson directed “Don’t Move”. Nelson has directed over two dozen Hallmark movies, including the Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown hits “Haul Out the Holly” and the sequel “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up”, “The Magic of Lemon Drops” which starred Fonseca, and “Hidden Gems” which King starred in, to name a few. “Don’t Move” also stars Tom Cavanagh, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Rob Riggle.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the trailer and were thrilled to see Fonseca and King on-screen together.

“Summer & Colleen in a horror movie together?! (Iykyk) 😮🫶 *Immediately dials cinema* I’m sat! 👻🥳,”wrote a fan in the comments section of King’s post, referring to the characters she and King played on the hit CBS daytime drama.

Other fans were a bit surprised that their new movie was a horror flick, but only because fans were hoping these talented women would team up on Hallmark.