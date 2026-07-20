Inside Rory Gibson and Alicia Ruelas’ Wedding

Last week, Alicia Ruelas posted an Instagram Story spilling the beans that she and “General Hospital” actor Rory Gibson had gotten married in Hawaii. The couple had apparently already tied the knot before Alicia shared the exciting news with fans, giving everyone a surprise glimpse into their big day.

Now, People has dropped the inside details about the wedding and revealed some of the beautiful pictures from the ceremony. Rory Gibson also posted a gorgeous black-and-white wedding photo on his Instagram, giving fans another look at the newlyweds and their special day. He simply captioned the romantic photo, “The Gibsons.”

The Wedding Details

The couple actually had two celebrations to mark their marriage. The first was a small and intimate ceremony with just 25 immediate family members and close friends on the beach at Mele Makani, located on the North Shore of Kauai, Hawaii, on July 11. After the ceremony, the couple and their guests gathered for a small reception at the Lava Lava Beach Club, where they could celebrate their new marriage together in a relaxed setting.

Later, on July 16, Rory and Alicia had another celebration in Los Angeles for a much bigger crowd of around 150 friends. The second celebration gave the couple an opportunity to celebrate their marriage with even more of the people they love. Guests joined the newlyweds for a buffet dinner, lots of dancing, and plenty of celebrating as Rory and Alicia continued to enjoy their wedding festivities.

Friends Were A Big Part Of The Celebrations

The couple is just as much in love now as they were when they first got together more than 15 years ago. Instead of planning a heavily orchestrated, formal wedding, they created a celebration that reflected who they are and allowed everyone to simply enjoy themselves.

The couple said they wanted their wedding to have vibes that were “relaxed and chill,” which sounds like exactly what they achieved with their intimate Hawaii ceremony and their larger Los Angeles celebration.

Rory and Alicia had a lot of support from friends for their wedding. Their friend Kyle Cook officiated the ceremony, making the occasion even more personal for the couple. Rory’s wedding band also had a special connection to his “General Hospital” family. The ring was handmade for him by his “General Hospital” castmate and close friend Ryan Paevey. That will give Rory a meaningful reminder of his friendship with Paevey every time he wears it.

Another friend, Alora Kinley, baked the couple’s single-tier vanilla buttercream wedding cake, which was topped with fresh strawberries. Even their dogs got involved in the wedding festivities. Alora added custom-made cake toppers featuring the couple’s dogs to the wedding cake, making the dessert an even more personal part of the celebration.

What’s Next For Rory Gibson And His New Bride?

The couple hasn’t picked a honeymoon spot yet, but they said that eventually they will head to “some beautiful tropical place with plenty of good vibes and good drinks.” The goal is to find somewhere they can relax, unwind, and enjoy some quality time together as newlyweds before they start a family.

Rory Gibson has been very vocal about his love of children, and both he and Alicia are looking forward to expanding their family in the future. For now, however, the newlyweds have plenty to celebrate as they begin this next chapter of their lives together.

In the meantime, Rory Gibson has become a fan favorite on “General Hospital,” so hopefully Michael Corinthos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Fans will undoubtedly be happy to see Rory continue in the role while he balances his career with his new life as a married man.