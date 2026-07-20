TV Icon Robert Wagner, 96, Pays Tribute to Natalie Wood on Her Heavenly Birthday, Decades After Her Untimely Passing

Natalie Wood died on November 29, 1981. She was 43. The cause of the “Rebel Without a Cause” actress’s death was initially listed as “accidental drowning,” and it happened during a boating trip to California’s Catalina Island. Wood was accompanied by her husband, Robert Wagner, and actor Christopher Walken, People reports.

Robert Wagner Remembers Natalie Wood on Her Birthday

The circumstances surrounding Wood’s untimely death have long been a topic of discussion among her fans. Her passing is felt by many, including Wagner, who still pays tribute to her decades later. In an Instagram post on Monday, July 20, the “The Bold and the Beautiful” actor celebrated Wood’s heavenly birthday with a throwback photo of them together in happier times. In the caption, he shared his thoughts, writing, “Happy Heavenly 88th Birthday, Nat. More Than Love.”

Fans flooded the post’s comment section with their thoughts, praising the love shared between Wood and Wagner, and wishing her a heavenly birthday. “Happy Heavenly Birthday Natalie. The love you shared shows in every photo. Thank you for always sharing with us,” a comment reads.

“So lucky to have had amazing women in your life,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “What a beautiful, lovely photo of the 2 of you,” “You two were such a beautiful couple,” and “Natalie Wood is missed. She was a True Star and Beautiful Woman! Happy Heavenly Birthday!”

Robert Wagner & Natalie Wood’s Relationship History

This is not the first time that Wagner has publicly remembered Wood, and on July 16, he shared a sweet photo of them on Instagram. In the picture, he tenderly touches Wood’s face. In the caption, the “Hart to Hart” actor wrote, “Memories. Happy Anniversary Nat! More Than Love.”

Fans reacted to the post, leaving heartfelt comments. “Such a sweet picture and special memory. Thank you for always being the sweet person you are and sharing so much with all of us! We love you RJ!,” a fan wrote. “May your cherished memories bring you comfort today. Thinking of you,” another person shared.

The couple married twice, first in 1957 and divorced in 1962, and again in 1972 until Wood’s death in 1981. Much has been said about their relationship, but it was undeniable that they shared intense love. “R.J. was the love of her life,” Mia Farrow said in Wood’s daughter, Natasha Gregson-Wagner’s 2020 documentary “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind,” Biography reports. “It was like two parts of the same whole.”

Wood left behind two children: Natasha Gregson Wagner, whom she shared with husband Richard Gregson, and Courtney Wagner, whom she shared with Robert Wagner. In a 2021 interview with People, Natasha spoke about losing her mother at such a young age and how the loss had a profound impact on her life. “I was eleven when my mother died and this year I’ll be 51,” she said. “You can be fifty and still miss your mom.”

In her interview, Natasha also discussed her decision to make a documentary about her late mother. “I feel like I did the right thing terms of trying to reestablish the narrative of who she was,” she said. “Now I’m a voice that should be taken seriously regarding her life.”