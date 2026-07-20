Gwen Stefani, 56, Looks Like a Million Dollars in Jaw-Dropping Gown for 5th Wedding Anniversary Date With Blake Shelton

Iconic star Gwen Stefani looked absolutely insane as she documented her fifth wedding anniversary date with country singer husband Blake Shelton.

The pair first began dating in November 2015, soon after they first met and worked together on NBC’s “The Voice.” In the years that followed, Stefani and Shelton were pretty vocal about their love with one another, making several public appearances together and even collaborating on several songs.

After five strong years, Shelton finally got down on one knee and proposed to the No Doubt frontwoman in 2020. The following July, they tied the knot at an intimate ceremony located at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, which he had especially built for their special day.

Earlier this month, the wholesome couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with fans. On Instagram, alongside photos from their wedding, Shelton wrote: “5 years and every day is better than the last. 5 years and every day is better than the last… I love you @gwenstefani SHELTON!!!! Happy anniversary my pretty girl!!!!”

Stefani returned the favor, sharing her own carousel from the same day, expressing, “5 years married to my forever.”

In an Instagram video posted today, July 20, Stefani uploaded a video documenting their anniversary date.

Stefani, long considered an influential figure in fashion, wowed in a floor-length silver gown decorated with sequins and flower-shaped designs.

The item of clothing featured short sleeves and shoulder pad detailing. Stefani accessorized the look with a necklace, a jeweled silver clutch purse, and numerous rings.

The “Make Me Like You” hitmaker opted for matching strappy heels and wore her long signature platinum locks down.

For her makeup, Stefani rocked a glossy lip, mascara, and a smoky wing look and sported pointy acrylic nails.

Shelton, on the other hand, looked smart in a black tuxedo,

“5 year wedding anniversary date night with my forever @blakeshelton gx,” Stefani wrote in her caption, adding the red heart emoji.

Over the top of the video played Stefani’s 2005 hit “Luxurious,” taken from her debut solo album, “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.”

Fans Gush Over the Couple

A favorite in the world of celebrity couples, Stefani’s post didn’t go unnoticed by her 17.5 million followers.

“Omg obsessed with you guys,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful couple and you’re absolutely breathtaking! Love y’all!” another person shared.

“You guys look stunning!!! Best couple!” a third remarked.

“Outfits are serving!!!! love you guys so much i hope you had an amazing night!!!!!” a fourth said.

“What a stunning couple!” a fifth fan shared.

How Gwen Stefani’s Song ‘Pretty’ Was Inspired by Blake Shelton

In 2024, Stefani released her fifth solo album, “Bouquet.” On the record is a ballad titled “Pretty,” which was inspired by her husband.

On “The Drew Barrymore Show,” she explained: “There’s a song on the record called ‘Pretty,’ and I was thinking about it, and I was looking back in my life, like the photos, like physical and inner beauty of myself,” Stefani explained. “And I was thinking about eighth grade; I’m like staring in the mirror in the gym, right? Like, by myself, going, ‘Am I cute…?'”

The 56-year-old then revealed that after looking back through the archive of photos from across her career, she asked herself when she had felt the most beautiful, both inside and out. Her answer was clear: it was when she first began dating Shelton.

“‘Where am I the prettiest? When do I like myself the most?'” Stefani questioned. “And it was right when Blake started loving me, and I wanted to write a song about that. Because when you actually feel love for the first time, you can. They reflect you; you can see yourself in them. And I wanted to write a song about that,” she continued.