Heather Locklear Is Glowing in New Photo Shared by Boyfriend Lorenzo Lamas

Heather Locklear has been keeping a relatively low profile in recent years, but a new social media post from boyfriend Lorenzo Lamas has fans smiling. The former “Melrose Place” star looked relaxed and happy in the candid snapshot, offering a rare glimpse at the actress as she continues to enjoy life away from the Hollywood spotlight.

Getting Better With Age

Locklear, 64, rose to fame as Sammie Jo Carrington on “Dynasty.” She then played the wild Amanda Woodward on “Melrose Place” in the 90s.

Now, fans of Locklear can find her on the popular “What Do You Want?” podcast with her friends Jillian Barberie and Nurse Mel.

The blonde beauty has been linked to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, and fellow “Melrose Place” alum Jack Wagner.

Locklear has found love again with “Renegade” star Lorenzo Lamas. He shared a new candid photo on social media of Locklear, who is simply glowing as she stands on the sidewalk in a casual white outfit.

Fans React to Casual Look

After Lamas shared the photo on his social media, fans were quick to jump into the comments and share their appreciation for Locklear’s look.

One fan wrote, “A vision in white, simple laidback elegance, Heather looks so relaxed. A beautiful photo of your very beautiful lady. Be happy,” and another added, “Heather looks so cute!! Still a beauty.”

Fans also shared some love for Lamas. One person wrote, “Wish you were in that stunning picture with her!,” and another one added, “Glad y’all are having fun bud!!”

Heather’s Mini-Me

Back in March, Locklear and Sambora’s daughter, Ava Sambora, was celebrating her bridal shower. Locklear shared photos from the event, which had Ava looking like her mini-me.

The mother-daughter duo posed alongside a friend dressed in chic sundresses. They smiled brightly for the camera at the joyous occasion. Ava has blonde hair and blue eyes, so it’s safe to say the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

Ava graduated from the USC Rossier School of Education in May 2023, according to PEOPLE. She earned a Master’s in family therapy and had been accepted at Pepperdine University, where she was set to begin working towards her doctorate.

Locklear shared photos from the graduation, expressing how proud of her daughter she was. She captioned the photos, “Such a proud mama. Congratulations my baby, with your masters in MFT. With your hard work and perseverance and kind heart.”

Heather Locklear Saved ‘Melrose Place’?

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the ladies of “Melrose Place” talked about how Locklear was the force that saved the show from cancellation.

Locklear told PEOPLE, “I did not know that.” She admitted that at the time, she was just looking for work as an actor.

She added, “I wasn’t saving it, I just wanted a job.”

Locklear did save it, and it became a huge hit. When did she realize it had become a hit?

She told PEOPLE, “I think once we did the ‘Rolling Stone’ cover, I went, ‘This is awesome.’”