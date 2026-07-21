Beyoncé, 44, Wows in Risqué White Catsuit During World Cup Night

Beyoncé, 44, captured attention at the World Cup Final in New York after stepping out in a daring fashion look that quickly became one of the night’s biggest celebrity moments. The star-studded event also featured a major fashion moment from Shakira. According to Hello!, the singer was photographed leaving MetLife Stadium with her husband Jay-Z after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0.

Beyoncé Steals the Spotlight Without Taking the Stage

The global football event brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and fashion. Beyoncé was not part of the halftime performance, yet she still created a major style moment. Her appearance showed that she can command attention even when she is simply attending an event.

According to Hello!, the star arrived wearing a modern and risqué ensemble that combined bold fashion with classic glamour. The look featured a sheer white lace capri catsuit that highlighted her confident style. The outfit was finished with an oversized cream biker jacket, sky-high heels and a matching top-handled bag.

The singer also added Hollywood-inspired sunglasses and gold statement earrings. The accessories helped create a glamorous finish that matched the scale of the World Cup final. Beyoncé has built a reputation for unforgettable fashion choices, and this appearance continued that tradition.

Beyoncé’s Bold World Cup Fashion Moment

The daring outfit balanced revealing details with sophisticated styling. The sheer lace fabric created a dramatic effect, while the oversized jacket added structure and contrast. The combination allowed the look to feel both edgy and elegant.

Hello! reported that there are few people who could pull off such a bold outfit, but the superstar made the statement piece look effortless. The fashion moment reflected her ability to experiment with different styles while maintaining her signature confidence.

The World Cup Final provided the perfect backdrop for the appearance. The event was already filled with excitement as Spain secured victory over Argentina. However, the arrival of famous guests added another layer of glamour to the evening.

A Star-Studded Night With Jay-Z and Global Icons

Beyoncé attended the match alongside Jay-Z, creating a rare public appearance from one of music’s most famous couples. The pair were among many celebrities spotted at the stadium during the major sporting event.

Other famous faces in attendance included Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger, Richard Gere, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Matt Damon. The huge celebrity turnout helped make the final one of the most talked-about entertainment events of the year.

The night also featured a historic halftime show lineup. Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS performed during the special debut performance. The show was curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in collaboration with Global Citizen.

The Halftime Show Adds More Glamour to the Final

Beyoncé watched as some of the world’s biggest performers took over the stage. Shakira brought energy and color to her performance, while BTS delivered a performance of “Dynamite” from their album “BE.”

Justin Bieber also performed a special version of “Everything Hallelujah,” adding the words “World Cup” into the song. Madonna was joined by football legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo for a memorable performance of “Music.”

For fans following the event, the fashion and entertainment moments were almost as memorable as the match itself. Beyoncé once again proved that her presence alone can become a major talking point. Her World Cup appearance combined glamour, confidence, and a fearless approach to style.

The white lace catsuit was a bold choice, but it reflected the star’s ability to turn any occasion into a fashion event. Beyoncé continues to create moments that capture attention around the world, whether she is performing on stage or attending a historic celebration. The World Cup also brought other celebrity family moments, including appearances from Harper Beckham during the tournament.