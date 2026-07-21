Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Mom Shares Emotional Post One Year After His Passing

Malcolm-Jamal Warner sadly passed away on July 20, 2025, at the age of 54, while in Limón, Costa Rica. At the time, the tragedy prompted tributes from the star’s family, friends and entertainment industry peers. Now, one year after the loss, the actor’s mom, Pamela Warner, has shared an emotional message about her son.

Pamela Shared Thoughts and Photos of Her Beloved Son

“Today has come so very quickly,” Pamela wrote in an Instagram post that included photos of Malcolm-Jamal throughout the years. She added, “It is amazing how a year of pain, hurt, loss, emotional de-stabilization, and most importantly growth, has come and sits here before me.”

While discussing what she’s experienced and endured since the loss of her son, she added, “We are all on a journey of discovery, healing, and opportunities to be better, improve and transform our spiritual selves. My journey over the past year has been just that, abundantly so.”

“I was chosen and blessed to be the mother a child who embodied brilliance, creativity, intelligence, empathy, a love for his people, a lovely human confidence, and belief that we can all be ‘better us’s’ as Malcolm would say,” Pamela continued. “He had a heart of gold. He was insightful and had a real good read of human nature.”

Getty Malcolm-Jamal Warner

“As I look back, I have no regrets,” Pamela noted, before adding, “Perhaps a little more time. Perhaps one more chance to cook his favorite meals, have one last good conversation, one last good deep belly laugh, the kind that produces those tears of pure joy, one last kiss, one last hug.”

“One of the graces in all of this is that we had had healing conversations a few weeks before,” she wrote. “We did not know that these were really good-bye conversations. There was nothing left unsaid between us. There was nothing ‘left on the table.’ And I believe that is why I have been able to be at peace with Malcolm’s transition. I knew beyond a doubt that he loved me and more importantly trusted me. And he knew that I would love him forever and a day.”

Pamela then thanked those “who have sent your love and support,” and encouraged others to take care of themselves and to let their loved ones know how much they care about them while they still can.

She signed her message, “With love and tears, Pam.”

‘Thank You for Sharing Your Heart with Us’

Getty Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Pamela’s heartfelt and heartwrenching message prompted plenty of comments of support from those who also loved Malcolm-Jamal.

Yvette Nicole Brown, who starred on “Community” with Malcolm-Jamal appearing on the show as her husband, wrote, “What a beautiful letter. Thank you for sharing your heart with us on this tough day and for sharing such a lovely human with us for 54 years. You remain on my heart always. ❤️”

“Thank you for sharing your wonderful son, Malcolm, with all of us,” one fan wrote. “The warmth, kindness, thoughtfulness he showed everyone came from the incredible love and value you poured into him. He was a true light in this world. A part of both my childhood and adulthood. He will NEVER be forgotten. 🕊️🙏🏽❤️”

“💐 Thank you for your light, heartfelt words, and these precious photos you’ve graciously shared. We appreciate you,” came from another person who wanted to show their gratitude and support.

Someone else wrote, “Wishing you so much peace and light today. You and Malcolm are in my thoughts ❤️✨️”