Brandon Armstrong Shares Heartfelt ‘Full-Circle’ Moment With Shirley Ballas on ‘The Next Pro’

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Brandon Armstrong was overjoyed to reunite with his mentor, Shirley Ballas, on “The Next Pro.”

The 32-year-old joined the popular DWTS spin-off to help mentor the top 10 dancers. Though Brandon brought considerable experience and wisdom to the table, he also reveled in the opportunity to teach alongside Shirley Ballas. Like many other professional dancers, Brandon Armstrong was one of her students.

As the episode premiered, Brandon Armstrong penned a heartfelt message to his teacher on social media.

Brandon Armstrong Has a Close Connection to the Ballas Family

Brandon Armstrong joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a troupe member in season 24. He was promoted to a pro in season 27 and has been in the role ever since. While he has yet to win his first Mirrorball trophy, the 32-year-old has acquired a massive fanbase.

During the new episode of “The Next Pro,” Brandon Armstrong guest starred to mentor the aspiring pros and help them work on their storytelling techniques. But above all else, he felt honored to reunite with his teacher, Shirley Ballas.

“This may be the biggest full circle moment of all time! 🥹” Brandon shared in a recent Instagram update. “@shirleyballas was one of my first and only ballroom coaches when I very first started dancing. I was about 12 years old when we met. Then a few years later @markballas was my mentor, and now all 3 of us are sitting behind the desk together for the newest show @dancingwiththestars! 🙌🏽”

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to judge and mentor and I’m so inspired by all the contestants and their willingness to be open and share their stories. Tune into tonight to watch my episode of DWTS: The Next Pro 🕺🏾” the ballroom dancer concluded the post.

Of course, the feeling was mutual.

“@brandonarmstrong for me it’s been a pleasure to first teach you. But to get to know your beautiful family too. I had good times with your mum and I’m proud of the man you have become. Keep shining. Hugs and love your proud Dance Mama ❤️❤️🔥😍😍” Shirley Ballas sweetly replied in the comments.

More DWTS Pros Are Scheduled to Appear on ‘The Next Pro’

After last night’s elimination, the top nine dancers proceed to the next round. Other “Dancing With the Stars” pros will participate in future episodes to mentor the remaining competitors and help them hone their skills. Britt Stewart will appear in next week’s episode, with Jenna Johnson participating the following week.

Reigning champion Witney Carson confirmed she will also appear in the spin-off.

“I am so excited about ‘The Next Pro’ because I was fortunate enough to get to be part of three episodes,” Witney told EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle. “I loved mentoring the dancers and they did a mini ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for the episode. That was their challenge, they had to teach someone who didn’t know how to dance.”

New episodes of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” air at 8 p.m. on Monday nights on ABC. DWTS season 35 begins this fall on the network.