The Dream Broadway Role DWTS Mark Ballas Is Ready to Share With His Wife

Mark Ballas has conquered the ballroom, taken home three Mirrorball Trophies, and proved his chops on the Great White Way.

But the “DWTS: The Next Pro” fan favorite isn’t finished with Broadway just yet. In fact, he already has a specific dream role mapped out for his next big stage move—and he’s determined to bring his wife, musician BC Jean, along for the ride.

Mark Ballas Wants to Make a Big Splash on Broadway With His Wife

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Spotify

Mark Ballas has returned to Broadway for a limited engagement run as Billy Flynn in the musical “Chicago.”

He is currently starring as the lawyer Billy Flynn in the Broadway revival of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City. He is in a limited four-week engagement that began on July 20.

However, he may not be done with the musical just yet. The DWTS pro revealed that he would love the opportunity to work alongside his wife, songwriter BC Jean, in the roles of “Chicago’s” Billy Flynn and Roxie Hart.

He told People Magazine, “My wife and I, a goal of ours — and this is before I even joined Chicago — I was like, ‘God, one day we’d love to do a Lisa Rinna and a Harry Hamlin and play Billy and Roxie together.”

The dance pro continued, “I don’t think we’ve ever seen a rock singer tackle Roxie Hart.” Ballas added that Jean’s voice sounds like “a little bit of a Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks texture.”

He continued, “It’s a little rough, but it’s very smooth at the same time. And she’s got some moves in there, you know? And what do I do for a living? I teach people how to dance, so I can help her out with that.”

Ballas added, “She’s my best friend. She’s my ride or die. We just get each other. I love her more and more every day. She’s, as we’d say in England, a really, really good egg.”

What Does Mark Ballas Love Best About Playing Billy Flynn in ‘Chicago?’

Mark Ballas is a Broadway veteran. He’s played the lead roles of Charlie Price in “Kinky Boots” and Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys.” His stage chops have made him a legitimate theater favorite, proving time and again that his talents stretch far beyond the Dancing With the Stars ballroom.

However, he has found a kindred spirit in the role of “Chicago’s” Billy Flynn. He shared what he loves about the role the most to People.

“What I love about Billy is that not everything is as it appears to be,” Ballas explains. “Billy is slick, he’s suave, he’s cool.”

He added, “He’s a know-it-all. He is working you at all times, a master manipulator.”

The dance pro concluded, “However, he is self-made. He comes from the wrong side of the tracks and he’s built this whole persona and this business that he has.”

“You don’t want to mess with him. He’ll draw that line, and he’s a little dangerous. I think that’s something kind of fun to dive into with his character.”

Mark Ballas’ run in “Chicago” ends August 16, 2026.