Mark Ballas Discusses Competing With His Wife BC Jean on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Mark Ballas and his wife, singer BC Jean, love performing together. The pair married in 2016 and has one son. They went on to form the musical group Alexander Jean and even have new music coming out this year.

While fans eagerly anticipate their latest album, many are curious about their plans for “Dancing With the Stars” this year. Viewers would love to see Mark Ballas return this fall. But would he ever consider competing alongside BC Jean?

Mark Ballas Adores Working With His Wife

While not everyone enjoys working with their partner, Mark Ballas can’t imagine life any other way. While attending the 2026 Tony Awards, he told the press he would be honored to compete with BC Jean on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“It’d be fun,” the season 31 champion told E! News. “We already make music together. We got a new album coming this year. We’ve been doing that for 10 years now together. So, I think dancing together would be so much fun.”

BC Jean agreed that competing with her husband on DWTS sounded like a good time. However, she had one stipulation.

“I’d have to win,” the singer enthusiastically declared.

Mark Ballas and BC Jean wouldn’t be the first couple to compete on the series. Professional dancer Sharna Burgess competed with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, back in season 30. Kym Johnson went on to marry her season 20 partner, Robert Herjavec.

“It would be a lot of fun,” BC Jean continued. “We might kill each other in the process. It’d be great TV.”

While the couple gets along well, she admits it would be challenging to follow Mark’s instructions throughout the competition.

“I would have to listen to him, and that’s a problem,” the 39-year-old added. “I’d have to just be like, ‘OK, I’ll shut up!'”

BC Jean Gushes Over Her Husband’s Talent

In May, Mark Ballas concluded his run on “Chicago” as Billy Flynn. BC Jean absolutely adored seeing him live out his Broadway dreams.

“It never gets old because he’s phenomenal,” she told E! News.

The songwriter has frequently seen Mark Ballas sing and dance around their home. But seeing him perform on Broadway feels truly remarkable.

“When I come to see him on the Broadway stage, he always surprises me because he always brings a different hint of a different thing to each character he plays,” BC Jean shared with the outlet. “I’m always taken [aback] and I don’t believe I’m watching my husband. I’m just captivated by the whole performance. And I think that’s probably the biggest compliment a performer could get.”

So far, Mark Ballas hasn’t booked his next Broadway show. However, fans think it’s just a matter of time before they see him on stage again. Lately, he’s been promoting himself to star as the next Alexander Hamilton in “Hamilton” at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Mark Ballas and his mother, Shirley, judge “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” premiering on Monday, July 13, on ABC. DWTS season 35 kicks off on the network this fall.