‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Julianne Hough Shines in a Daring White Cutout Dress at the Tony Awards

The 2026 Tony Awards took place on the night of Sunday, June 7, 2026, in New York. Stars walked the red carpet, displaying stunning looks. “Dancing With the Stars” host Julianne Hough attended the ceremony, looking absolutely stunning in her pure white cutout dress.

See photos of Julianne Hough’s bold look for the evening.

Julianne Hough Dons a Bold Look For the Red Carpet

Getty Julianne Hough attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2026 in New York City.

Professional dancer Julianne Hough is a talented performer in her own right. But this spring, she attended her friend Mark Ballas’ opening night in “Chicago” on Broadway. The 37-year-old has always been a patron of the arts, in addition to entertaining.

Naturally, Julianne Hough attended the 79th Tony Awards, where she also performed. The DWTS host arrived on the red carpet dressed in a beautiful white dress with cap sleeves and a high slit. She turned to the side, revealing the cutout bodice of her dress. Julianne accessorized the look with black heels and dangling diamond earrings.

Getty Julianne Hough

Online, fans went wild for the look. Most agreed that the daring look certainly paid off and she served one of the hottest looks on the red carpet this year.

“We need a moment to catch our breath from #JulianneHough’s blue carpet look 😅 #TonyAwards” the official CBS Instagram account wrote.

In the clip, the dancer strikes a pose and turns for the cameras, allowing them to capture the perfect angles.

“I second this..I needed a few mins to catch my breath. WAOW😮😮😮 definitely worth staying up late for😍🥺🔥🔥” one viewer wrote in the comments.

“Literally a goddess!” another added.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Reflects on the Show’s Legacy

Getty Julianne Hough

Ballroom champion Julianne Hough served as a professional dancer in the early days of DWTS, winning seasons 4 and 5 consecutively. After a lengthy absence, she returned to the show to serve as a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Julianne Hough has been part of the show for so long that she recalls the stress and worry that it wouldn’t be successful at all.

“I mean, this show got turned down so many times at the beginning, because people were like, a ballroom dancing show? Like, what? Is that really a thing?” the performer told PEOPLE in May.

After 35 seasons and 21 years, Julianne Hough believes that unique storytelling is an important driver of the show.

“To see that it’s been around not only just, like, survived 20 years, but is now thriving more than it ever has, it just goes to show that, like, when you stay in authenticity and integrity of what this show is — which is craftsmanship, just rooting for people to grow and succeed, and go on the journey of transformation, and keep that family experience — that’s timeless,” she told the outlet.

Hopefully, the series will be around for many years to come.

Julianne Hough returns to “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 this fall. “The Next Pro” kicks off this summer, premiering on Monday, July 13 on ABC.