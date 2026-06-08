‘Dragons’ Den’ Star Set to Depart the Popular BBC Reality Series After Over a Decade

One of the longest serving Dragons on the popular British reality television business programme “Dragons’ Den” is departing the series.

British-Turkish Cypriot Touker Suleyman, 72, joined the series — one of many overseas versions of the ABC show “Shark Tank” — in 2015 for series 13. He joined alongside Nick Jenkins and Sarah Willingham. The trio arrived following the departures of Duncan Bannatyne, Piers Linney, and Kelly Hoppen after series 12.

Now, after more than a decade and countless investments as a Dragon, Suleyman has announced he is leaving. The businessman says it’s time to make room for some new blood. He took to social media to let the world know about his decision.

Touker Suleyman Says It’s Been an ‘Immense Privilege’ to Be On ‘Dragons’ Den’

Touker Suleyman took to his Instagram account on Saturday, June 6, to let his 66,300 followers know about his decision to leave “Dragon’s Den.” He also took the opportunity to explain his reasons why.

His post began, “After ten extraordinary years as a Dragon on BBC’s Dragons’ Den, I have made the decision to step down from the show. It has been an immense privilege to sit in that chair, to meet so many passionate and talented entrepreneurs and to invest in business and people I truly believed in. The show gave me a platform not only to invest in leading British founders and companies but to share hard-won wisdom built over decades in business – and I hope that, in some small way, I made a difference to those who stood opposite me.”

It continued, “At 72, I find myself reflecting on what matters most. I am proud of every deal made, every pitch challenged and every founder I had the honour of backing. But I firmly believe that great institutions must evolve and it is time for new blood to take my seat in the Den and bring their own vision to this brilliant show. Fans of the series can still catch me in action one last time – my final episodes will be airing later this year.”

Suleyman Will Now ‘Pass the Torch’ to a New Dragon

Getty Touker Suleyman.

Suleyman went on, “I hope you will tune in and enjoy what has been a truly memorable run in the Den. Stepping back from Dragons’ will give me more time [to] mentor the entrepreneurs I have invested in and to give back the 50 years of business experience I have accumulated.”

He kept going, “If I can help the next generation avoid the pitfalls I’ve faced, seize the opportunities I almost missed and build businesses they are truly proud of, then that will be the most rewarding chapter of my career yet.”

His post concluded, “To the BBC, to my fellow Dragons past and present, to the production team and above all to the entrepreneurs who dared to walk through those doors – thank you. It has been one of the great joys of my career. The fire in the Den burns on. I simply pass the torch.”

Suleyman’s followers took to the post’s comments section to express their sadness at his decision, and to wish him well.

Fans Say It ‘Won’t Be the Same’ Without Suleyman

Getty Touker Suleyman.

The comments section of Touker Suleyman’s post is filled with people sad he is leaving “Dragon’s Den.” Many of them also wish him well for the future.

His fellow Dragon, Deborah Meaden, wrote, “Touker, you have been a fantastic fellow Dragon and a genuinely lovely man with it…. enjoy whatever you are up to next….because I know it will be something!!!”

Entrepreneur Maria Hatzistefanis said, “The Den won’t be quite the same without you. Congratulations on an incredible 10 years of championing entrepreneurs and backing founders. From one Dragon to another, thank you for setting such a high standard. Wishing you every success in your next chapter.”

One of his followers commented, “It won’t be the same without you, Touker. I wonder if the next Dragon in your seat will get out of bed for 2% 🙂.”

Another follower said, “You will be missed. Who is going to invest £75m for 1% of Legal English UK now?”

Someone else noted, “Will miss you Touker 🙏🏻 our fave for sure 🫶🏼.”

Finally, Flavour Bombs UK, who pitched to Suleyman on the show, wrote, “It was a pleasure pitching to you on Dragon’s Den! Thank you for the offer ❤️ What people didn’t see on TV was just how much fun we had in that room. You played a huge part in making our Dragons’ Den experience one we’ll remember for a very long time. You will be missed on the show! Tina and Olly x.”

We’d like to wish Touker Suleyman all the very best with the next chapter in his career. He will undoubtedly be missed on “Dragons’ Den” going forward. Make sure you watch his final episodes later this year.