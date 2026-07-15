Derek Hough Is Heading to Broadway with Mark Ballas

“Dancing With the Stars” fans are in for an epic treat. Best friends and ballroom legends, Derek Hough and Mark Ballas, will perform on Broadway together for one night only.

Both men have rigorous schedules, especially with “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 looming on the horizon. Their upcoming Broadway collaboration is the perfect opportunity for fans to see them perform together outside the ballroom.

Learn more about the performance and what to expect.

Derek Hough Joins Mark Ballas During His Second ‘Chicago’ Run

In June, Mark Ballas formally announced he would reprise his role of Billy Flynn in “Chicago” on Broadway. Fans can see him on stage from July 20 through August 16 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

For one special performance, his best friend and colleague, Derek Hough, will be part of the performance.

“Emmy Award Winner Derek Hough will be delivering Chicago’s opening monologue on Monday, July 20 on Broadway at the 7PM performance. A post-performance talk back will follow the performance,” Broadway World reports. “All audience members who have tickets to the Monday, July 20 at 7pm performance are invited to stay after the curtain for this post-show event.”

Immediately following the performance, Derek Hough returns to his own Symphony of Dance tour, which runs through August 16 as well. Afterward, the performers have merely weeks to prepare for “Dancing With the Stars” season 35.

Mark Ballas Feels Elated to be Back on Broadway

Mark Ballas excitedly surprised his fans last month when he officially announced his Broadway return. During his first run, he smashed many box office records alongside his DWTS season 34 partner, Whitney Leavitt. However, the second run isn’t expected to feature “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star.

Ballas broke the big news on Instagram, excitedly dancing around his living room, proudly showcasing his Mirrorball trophies, and even leaping onto the coffee table.

“Round 2. Still can’t believe I’m gonna miss this as well. Private performance please,” Derek Hough commented.

“Congrats! You were incredible the first time! Everyone go make sure to watch him!!!” DWTS pro Alan Bersten chimed in.

“Due to a tragic incident involving his shoes on my coffee table, my husband will unfortunately not be returning to NYC as planned. Sources close to the investigation report that, in fact, he had it coming,” Ballas’ wife, BC Jean, joked in the comments section.

Fans Can Catch the Dynamic Duo in Action on ‘The Next Pro’

July 20 is just days away, but there’s plenty of “Dancing With the Stars” content to enjoy until then. “The Next Pro” debuted on July 13, starring Mark Ballas and Derek Hough as judges. Derek Hough will return to his head judge position when season 35 premieres, but it remains uncertain if Mark Ballas will return as a pro dancer.

Fans can catch the new episode of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” on Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC. DWTS season 35 arrives on ABC this fall.

Fans can purchase tickets for “Chicago” on Broadway through the official website.