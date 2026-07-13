Where to Watch ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Season 1 Premiere Episode

If you’re getting ready for the series premiere of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” on ABC tonight, but you want to know exactly how to watch it, then you’re in the right place. We have all the details on how to watch the premiere episode of “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026, which will feature 12 up-and-coming dancers. Get the “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premiere details below.

How to Watch the ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Premiere

We finally have the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” tonight. The July 13 premiere will take place at 8/7c on ABC.

We will get new episodes of “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026 each Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET. All new episodes will then be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Series Premiere Synopsis

As we get ready for the new show to kick off tonight, here is the synopsis for the Season 1 premiere episode, which is titled “The Journey Begins: Technique with Derek Hough”:

“Host Robert Irwin challenges 12 exceptional dancers to the ultimate audition for a pro spot on “Dancing with the Stars.” Judges Shirley Ballas, Mark Ballas, and Derek Hough test jive and samba techniques, with the weakest pair eliminated.”

‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ 2026 Host, Judges, & Cast

For this new series, we will have 12 up-and-coming dancers competing to be named new pro dancers on Season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars” this fall.

For “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026, the judges will include three-time Mirrorball Champion Mark Ballas. Joining him at the judges’ table will be his mother and ballroom legend, Shirley “The Queen of Latin” Ballas.

In addition, the Ballases will be joined by a star-studded lineup of returning pros, who will be serving as rotating mentors/guest judges. During tonight’s “DWTS: The Next Pro” premiere, the guest judge will be Derek Hough.

Brandon Armstrong will serve as a guest judge for Week 2. The other returning pros and contestants who will serve as guest judges will be provided by ABC at a later date.

What Does the ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Winner Get?

These 12 dancers are hoping to make it to the finale and be named the winner of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” Season 1. We do have a long journey and lots of techniques to get through before we get to that point.

However, what does the dancer get if they make it all that way and win? It’s a pretty straightforward prize: they will become the next pro dancer to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35, which is set to premiere in Fall 2026. That is a huge opportunity and a chance for these dancers to increase their popularity.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” 2026 premieres tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. All new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. Will you be watching?