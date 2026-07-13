“Love Island USA” Winners Bryce and Trinity Reveal Plans Outside the Villa

“Love Island USA” Season 8 winners Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum are ready to find out whether their villa romance can thrive in the real world.

After spending the season building one of the show’s most consistent relationships, Bryce and Trinity were crowned the winners during the July 12 finale. The couple received the most viewer votes and shared the $100,000 prize.

However, their plans extend beyond their victory. After exchanging “I love yous” during their final date, Bryce and Trinity revealed how they hope to navigate their relationship outside the villa, including spending time together in Los Angeles and Virginia.

The couple first paired up during the June 2 premiere and remained committed to exploring their connection throughout the season. Although they initially questioned their eight-year age difference, their relationship continued to develop as they faced new arrivals, challenges and the pressures of life inside the villa.

Bryce, 30, eventually asked 22-year-old Trinity to become his girlfriend during Episode 24. By the finale, both appeared ready to continue their relationship after filming.

Bryce and Trinity Plan to Spend Time in Los Angeles and Virginia

Leaving the villa means Bryce and Trinity will have to adjust to a relationship without spending every day together.

The couple currently lives in different parts of the country, but both have expressed interest in becoming part of each other’s lives at home.

Bryce invited Trinity to spend time with him in Los Angeles and told her that she could stay for as long as she wanted. He also said he hopes to travel to Virginia to see where Trinity grew up and learn more about her life outside the show.

Their plans could help the couple navigate the long-distance challenges that many “Love Island USA” relationships face after filming. Instead of immediately committing to one location, Bryce and Trinity appear prepared to divide their time between their respective homes as they determine what works for them.

The couple also believes their similar upbringings helped create a strong foundation for their relationship.

Both Bryce and Trinity were raised by hardworking single mothers. During their final date, they reflected on how watching their mothers support their families shaped their values and helped them relate to one another.

Trinity said their humble beginnings contributed to the people they became. Bryce also connected their shared experiences to the trust they developed during the season.

Family Day became another important moment for the couple. After meeting each other’s loved ones and receiving support from both families, Bryce became more confident about their future together.

He told Trinity that the experience “sealed things” for him.

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Bryce and Trinity Exchanged “I Love Yous” Before Their Win

Bryce and Trinity took another major step during their final date in Fiji.

While reflecting on their relationship, Trinity thanked Bryce for remaining patient and making her feel comfortable throughout the season. She said she could be herself around him and speak openly without feeling judged.

Bryce reflected on the challenges they faced and said their ability to work through difficult moments strengthened their connection.

The conversation became emotional when Bryce told Trinity he loved her.

“The way you make me feel … I love you,” he said.

Trinity immediately returned the sentiment and admitted she had been waiting for him to say it first.

The couple celebrated the moment with a kiss before looking ahead to their life after filming.

Bryce later explained that entering the villa with an open heart allowed him to form a relationship he did not expect. Trinity similarly said she never imagined leaving “Love Island USA” with a boyfriend.

Their connection began during the first coupling and remained intact throughout the season. While several relationships changed following bombshell arrivals and Casa Amor, Bryce and Trinity continued choosing each other.

Their relationship eventually earned the support of viewers. Bryce and Trinity defeated fellow finalists Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea, and Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou to win Season 8.

After Ariana Madix announced the results, Trinity became emotional while reflecting on the experience. She expressed gratitude for meeting Bryce and said he made her feel seen and heard.

Bryce said he was grateful to share the experience with Trinity and looked forward to beginning their life outside the villa.

Although winning brought their time in Fiji to an end, the couple’s next challenge will be maintaining their relationship without the structure of the show. Their plans to visit Los Angeles and Virginia could offer viewers the first indication of how they intend to make their long-distance romance work.

Fans may receive their next update during the “Love Island USA” Season 8 reunion. Madix and Andy Cohen will co-host the reunion on Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.