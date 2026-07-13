‘Love Island USA’ Finale Features Surprise Prize Money Change

The “Love Island USA” Season 8 finale introduced a major format change. The show eliminated one of its longest-running traditions involving the $100,000 grand prize.

During the July 12 finale, winners Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai Dettloff, known as “Brinity” to the show’s fans, were each awarded $50,000. They were voted America’s favorite couple, marking the first time the prize was automatically split between the winners.

For Love or Money?

In previous seasons, the winning couple participated in an envelope ceremony in which each partner selected an envelope. One contained the $100,000 prize, while the other was empty.

The contestant who drew the winning envelope then faced a final decision. They had to choose to keep the entire prize or split it with their partner as a test of trust and commitment.

This season, however, host Ariana Madix announced that Tatum and Dettloff would each receive $50,000, eliminating the envelope draw.

The change came after every previous winning contestant opted to split the prize with their partner. This pattern made the final decision largely ceremonial.

Finale Format Changed

The prize money wasn’t the only tradition to disappear.

Instead of exchanging the show’s customary declarations of love during the finale, the final four couples reflected on their relationships. They walked through a display of photos from their time in the villa before watching a montage of memorable moments from the season.

The finalists also included runners-up Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt, third-place finishers Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea, and fourth-place couple Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou.

Franchise Keeps Evolving

While “Love Island USA” retired its envelope twist, other versions of the franchise have continued to experiment with the prize money.

During “Love Island Australia” Season 7, returning contestant Dylan Towolawi made franchise history. He accepted a $20,000 cash offer to leave the villa immediately, choosing money over love. Host Sophie Monk told Dylan he was “the first person in the history of Love Island anywhere in the world to choose money over love.”

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Dylan’s decision also reduced “Love Island Australia’s” grand prize from $50,000 to $30,000. This left the eventual winning couple to split the remaining amount.

The format changes in the U.S. finale mark one of the biggest shakeups to the Peacock dating competition since it debuted.

Based on the British reality series, “Love Island USA” follows a group of singles living together in a luxury villa. They form romantic connections in hopes of finding love and winning a cash prize.

With the envelope ceremony now retired, the Season 8 finale suggests the U.S. series is moving away from testing the winning couple’s loyalty for the sake of drama. Instead, it is rewarding both winners equally.