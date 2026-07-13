As Netflix continues to evolve, the streaming service has been branching into game show-style competition series.

So far, these have included the likes of the “Survivor”-like “Outlast” and “Squid Game: The Challenge,” inspired by the mega-hit Korean thriller “Squid Game.”

Now, Netflix is announcing a new competition that puts a new spin on a familiar game.

‘Monopoly’ Turns the Familiar Board Game On Its Ear

Based on the iconic Hasbro board game, “Monopoly” is being reimagied as a competition series in which contestants will “need strategy, alliances, and dealmaking to pass Go!” notes the official Netflix synopsis.

The upcoming series is the resulf of a partnership between Hasbro Entertainment and productioni company Studio Lambert, which has produced such Netflix hits as “Squid Game: The Challenge” and “The Circle.”

Per the synopsis, “the series will see contestants compete for a chance to win $2 million. On a life-sized, fully realized Monopoly Town Square, 12 players will enter on equal footing. But equality won’t last long. To survive, contestants must accumulate everything, or lose it all. Every negotiation, every decision, and every roll could mean the difference between building an empire and going directly to jail. One by one, bankrupt players are eliminated—until a single winner is left standing to take it all.”

Casting Is Open — and You Could Be a Contestant

Netflix is also announcing that casting for “Monopoly” is now open.

The streamer is seeking 12 lucky players to be part of the show, with the opportunity to win the grand prize of $2 million waiting at the finish line. However, as the announcement (via Tudum) jokingly adds, “A get-out-of-jail-free card is not included with the $2 million prize pot.”

Prospective players must be over 21, and U.S. citizens with a valid passport (indicating there’s likely to be some travel involved, with the casting notice hinting that a trip to the United Kingdom may be part of the action).

In addition, participants must be available for three weeks, although that “may change at out discretion without notice.”

‘Monopoly’ Will Be One of Several New Netflix Competition Shows

“Monopoly” is the latest in a series of new competition series coming to Netflix. In addition to the aforementioned “Squid Game: The Challenge” (which has been renewed for an upcoming third season), the next to arrive will be “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket.” ‘

Bbased on Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” this new series is set to premiere on September 23.’), which premieres on Sept. 23.

Even though the series hasn’t even arrived, it’s already generated controversy due news that the series will use AI to resurrect the voice of late actor Gene Wilder.

Wilder, of coure, memorably played candy manufacturer Willy Wonka in the beloved film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

When Will ‘Monopoly’ Debut?

“Monopoly” is still in its early stages, with casting still underway.

As a result, viewers shouldn’t expect to see the upcoming competition series to arrive on Netflix until fall 2027.