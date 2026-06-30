Late ‘Willy Wonka’ Star’s Voice Recreated With AI for New Netflix Series, Fans Have Mixed Reactions

Netflix is taking fans back inside Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory this fall, but one unexpected detail has become the biggest talking point. The streaming service’s new reality competition series, “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket,” will use AI technology to recreate the voice of the late Gene Wilder, the actor whose performance as Willy Wonka in the 1971 film remains iconic for many viewers.

Yep, the announcement has already sparked plenty of debate online. Some fans are thrilled to see the recreated sets, while others are still deciding how they feel about AI being used to recreate a beloved actor’s performance. Honestly, it seems like the conversation has become almost as big as the show itself.

Gene Wilder’s Estate Approved the AI Voice Recreation

Netflix announced that “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket” will premiere on September 23, 2026. Inspired by Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” book, the competition series follows 12 Golden Ticket winners and their partners as they compete through a series of games inside the famous factory.

Netflix’s magazine, Tudum, said:

“Players must navigate a series of Wonka’s temptations and challenges, which are designed to push them physically, mentally, and morally [on a] journey through the factory’s wondrous and unpredictable landscape, while proving they have the instincts, resilience, and character to thrive in chaos. And, yes, they might even bump into an Oompa Loompa or two.”

And according to the post, all of those challenges are building toward one ultimate goal:

“In the end, only one contestant will earn Wonka’s life-changing prize in this high-stakes social experiment inspired by one of the most iconic worlds in cinematic history.”

One of the biggest surprises is that Gene Wilder will receive an on-screen credit thanks to an AI recreation of his voice created using ElevenLabs technology. Wilder, 83, passed away in 2016, per BBC, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He remains one of the most recognizable actors to portray Willy Wonka. And bonus: the series release falls alongside the movie’s 55th anniversary.

His wife, Karen B. Wilder, explained why the family supported the project in a statement, via Tudum:

“Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder and heart into people’s lives, and that connection has endured for generations. We are delighted that Wonka’s The Golden Ticket celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honoring the fans who have cherished it for decades.”

It seems like that approval from Wilder’s estate has helped reassure many fans who may have been hesitant about the use of AI in a project like this.

Fans Are Excited for the Show’s Set, But Divided Over the AI Voice

When the trailer hit Instagram, many viewers focused on the factory itself and immediately started imagining what it would be like to step inside.

Comments like “This is so cool 😍,” “EXCUSE ME?!?!??! 🫨😱😍🍫🎫,” “The set design ❤️,” and “This is actually INCREDIBLE!! 🔥” quickly filled the post.

Others were even more enthusiastic, with one fan writing “😍 I WANNA GO!!! 👏🙌❤️” and another joking, “Starting a petition for Netflix to keep this open year round so anyone can visit.” The reaction to the factory’s colorful design and nostalgic atmosphere was overwhelmingly positive.

At the same time, much of the discussion centered around Wilder’s AI-generated voice. One commenter tried to answer the question everyone was asking, writing:

“To everyone wondering who is doing the voice of Wonka, it’s an AI generated voice of Gene Wilder who played Wonka in the original movie.”

Not everyone agreed that the recreation sounded exactly like Wilder, though.

One viewer said “gosh it sounded so much like Sasha baron Cohen at first,” while another wrote “Sounds nothing like him!! 😂🤯 don’t know why anyone thinks it does?! It sounds more like Rami Malek to me!”

Let’s be real; AI in entertainment is still a topic that gets people talking, especially when it involves an actor whose performance has remained so beloved for decades. But the reaction hasn’t been entirely negative. Many fans simply seem excited to revisit Wonka’s world and see how this unusual competition unfolds.

For now, it seems like Netflix has succeeded in getting people curious. Whether viewers are tuning in for the nostalgia, the factory itself, or to hear how the AI recreation plays out, “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket” has already become one of the more talked-about reality launches of the fall.

The first episode of “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket” premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, with the two-part finale arriving the next week (September 30).