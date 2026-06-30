‘America’s Got Talent’ 2026 Live Recap & Spoilers – July 4th: Party in The USA Special

We are celebrating America’s 250th Birthday tonight on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. We won’t be seeing any new acts tonight on NBC. Instead, the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — will be taking a look back at some acts from the previous 20 seasons in this star-spangled spectacular. It will be fun to look back at some of these patriotic acts, so watch with us during our “America’s Got Talent” 2026 live recap.

A Pause on ‘AGT’ Auditions

We are only four weeks into this new season, but we are already taking a pause on the action. Last week on “AGT” Season 21, the theme seemed to be all about surprising the judges. A lot of those surprises happened to be bad ones, but there were some good ones in the mix too.

In the end, we got to see two more Golden Buzzers handed out. The judges seem to be handing those out like candy, as we have already seen eight acts earn one and a spot in the live shows. For tonight, it will be a star-spangled spectacular as the judges take a look back at some acts for the July 4th theme. Watch with us and follow along with our live recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

June 30 Live Recap – July 4th Special

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The Celebration Begins

It’s all about living the American dream and celebrating America tonight. The judges are in place, and we have July 4th-themed performances for tonight. The judges have snacks and drinks, so bring it on.

We are taking a look back at some of the wildest and best acts on “AGT.” The first real look is a chicken who could play “America the Beautiful.” Terry talks about the Detroit Youth Choir, his Golden Buzzer. They didn’t win the show, but they blew up after being on the show.

They talk about being amazed by acts and not realizing how amazing it is until you see them in person. The one act is Sky Elements, which involved the drones in the sky. It was so cool to see. This was a Golden Buzzer for Simon.

Now Silhouettes, which danced behind the screen, making shapes with their bodies. I remember this group, and they were so cool to watch.

Danger Acts on ‘America’s Got Talent’

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Danger acts are something that sets “AGT” apart from other shows. They definitely don’t have them, which is why they are always fun to watch. The first one is Bello Nock, who is a human cannonball. Then the guy who buried himself.

Then we see knife throwers, the guys stripping while tossing knives back and forth. A guy in a wheelchair jumping on ramps. Then we see Ryan Stock and AmberLynn. He stuck things down his throat and in his nose. During the live show, she actually shot the arrow into his neck!

In America, You Can Do It All

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The judges talk about having a dream and making it happen in America. Time for some self-taught acts.

Aidan Bryant, who is self-taught. He was an aerialist and was so amazing to watch. He definitely put on a show every time he took the stage. He had been doing it for two years and taught himself from YouTube.

Now, Darci Lynne, who was Mel B’s Golden Buzzer. Such young kids making it work for themselves. Then we see Sofie Dossi, who was a contortionist and taught herself at home!

Terry said the self-taught act that stood out to him the most was Kodi Lee. He didn’t let teachers teach him, but he did it all on his own. He is autistic, and playing music saved his life.

Wild Food Acts

All the good barbecue foods for the Fourth, but now we have food acts. The old couple who are competitive eaters. Acts that ate a cactus, a ton of eggs, and the hot dog guy from this season.

Now we have Eric Booker, who downed big glasses of pickle juice, hot dog water, cream-style corn, and hot sauce. Then The Regurgitator, who would swallow things and then spit it back up! Then Human Fountains, who just seemed to share everything from one mouth to the next for all the group members.

Service Members on ‘AGT’

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Now time to check out service members who have competed on “America’s Got Talent.” From firefighters and nurses to members of the Army and Navy, we have seen some very talented groups and acts. Mel B was loving In The Stairwell.

We also highlight Isaac Atkins, who got the Golden Buzzer this season. He is a member of the Army. The singing group Voices of Service was also highlighted.

International Acts

It’s all about searching for the American Dream, but on “America’s Got Talent.” They all have the dream of doing something. Something they may not have been able to do in their own country.

Sara James is from Poland and an amazing singer. We see dancing groups from Japan. Acrobat groups from Tanzania. V.Unbeatable from India. Hurricane, the dog act from Italy. Of course, we have The Mayyas from Lebanon. They were Sofia’s Golden Buzzer that season.

We then look back, as a lot of the winners from the show have been international acts, which include the Mayyas and Hurricane.

Wide Variety of Talent

We have seen some crazy and wild acts over the years. A wide variety of talents, but Mel B said some of them should have kept their talents at home. Howie said they are trying and showing up. He said it’s the only country in the world where we can celebrate silliness.

Then time to look at some acts that barely kept their clothes on. Most are naked, and Terry said he can see it all backstage. We also saw Sethward, who keeps coming back every season to audition.

Magicians on ‘AGT’

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Simon said this is definitely the most popular category of acts that come on the show. They have a combination of everything with their acts. Then we look at Piff the Magic Dragon, who was one of my favorites. He was so good.

They talk about being in Vegas and how all these magic acts from the show are now performing in Vegas. Shin Lim is another. He happened to win Season 13. Of course, another huge magician from “America’s Got Talent” is Mat Franco, who won Season 9. He got so big, he actually has a theater named for him in Vegas.

Simon said if you don’t believe in magic, then you just don’t get it. He said they’ve had some of the best in the world on the show.

Stand-Up Comedians

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One of the hardest things to do on “AGT” has to be doing comedy. The stand-up comedians are just up there on their own. A short amount of time and have to get these jokes to land. Preacher Lawson is up first, and he was so good.

Drew Lynch is another comedian. Who didn’t love him and his stutter?