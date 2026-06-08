Why Simon Cowell Loves Being an AGT Judge, Though He Used to Be an ‘Idol’ Judge

Simon Cowell has spent more than two decades helping launch the careers of future stars, from “American Idol” winners like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood to standout acts on “America’s Got Talent.” While he’s become one of television’s most recognizable judges, Cowell says there’s a simple reason he keeps returning to the panel year after year: seeing talented performers turn a single audition into a life-changing opportunity.

The Appeal of Being a Judge

We have all seen Simon Cowell behind the judges’ table. He can be harsh, but it does seem like his time on “AGT” has softened him somewhat. So, why does he continue to judge these reality competition shows?

Cowell told Parade, “I genuinely believe that these shows have to have a purpose. And to that point, whether you win or lose, I think particularly today, you’ve got to be able to get attention with so many millions of people uploading content at the moment.”

Putting yourself out there is key. Simon added, “I think what this does is it puts you on the ladder, so to speak. So, if you do a great audition or a great live show performance — and I’ve seen that happen so many times now — there are massive knock-on effects in terms of their careers, their lives, their confidence. That’s one of the best parts of doing the job.”

Simon has seen many auditions and performances over the years. There is one simple thing that keeps him coming back. He said, “When I look back on the origins of all these shows, I’ve seen so many people and to be able to see what it’s done for their careers, their lives, it’s amazing. If that didn’t happen, I promise you, I wouldn’t do the shows.”

Another Season of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Simon is back for another season as a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” which Season 21 premiered last week.

He talked about the new season with USA Today, saying, “We had a lot of returnees this year, which was really good, because it’s always interesting to see people come back and [be] better, having thought it through. It shouldn’t be that just because you didn’t make it to the end, that’s the end.”

Cowell added, “You just have to trust the audience. And keep pushing the people, after they make it through to the live shows, not to repeat what they’ve done. I’m thinking about that all the time — you could be good, but if you’re boring, that’s not going to work. You can’t be boring. Really think about the fact that you’ve got this massive opportunity here. Don’t screw it up. Well, try not to.”

‘A Happy Place to Be’

It seems like Cowell is enjoying himself right now, but how much longer can fans expect to see him behind the judges’ table?

He told TV Insider, “At some point, realistically, I’ve got to hand over the reins. That’s going to happen; the question is when. But the show is going to live on.”

It doesn’t seem like it will be anytime soon, as Cowell said the “AGT” set is “a happy place to be” and he “enjoys the tapings now.”

The reason behind that? The crowd! Simon said, “I try to get the crowd more and more involved. Let them know they’re not just there to watch it. They’re there to judge it with us, because I feed off their energy.”

New episodes of “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 air every Tuesday night at 8/7c on NBC. The new episodes are then available to stream the next day on Peacock.