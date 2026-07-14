Simon Cowell Reveals Behind-the-Scenes of His Judging on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘American Idol’

NBC Lai Noelle, Simon Cowell, Terry Crews on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC

Simon Cowell is an expert at judging talent. There were times he was harsh on “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent.” But his positive feedback led to some exciting careers. Cowell, 66, revealed what helps him decide what to say on the reality shows.

Simon Cowell Uses the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audience for Feedback

The producer said he didn’t plan to join the judging panel of the competition shows at a virtual press conference, according to Trib Live. He was going to leave the position after a year, but 24 years later, he is an important voice on reality TV. That voice gets a lot of help from the live audience behind him.

“When an act’s performing, I spend quite a bit of the time looking around me and [feeling] the energy,” Cowell explained. “When someone’s good-to-very good, everyone’s very enthusiastic. However, when someone really, really nails it, the energy shift is incredible.”

Viewers sometimes see this for themselves when he turns around and looks at the audience after a performance. He sits in awe when the audience takes a long time to settle down to listen to the judges.

“And if you’re aware of that change … it does help me determine what I’m going to say, how I’m going to say it,” he continued. “Then, in between the acts, we spend a lot of time talking to the audience. A lot of them have been coming [to ‘AGT’ tapings] for years, so we’ve gotten to know them.”

What Are the Best ‘America’s Got Talent’ Auditions?

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Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Cowell return to judge for season 21. Some of the best auditions end with a golden buzzer, which gives the power to one judge to push the act to the next round.

A trio of dancers named the Royal Lasers performed in “Audition 5.” Their act relied on lasers for their glowing background and lights on their costumes as they danced.

The dance performance started with them as cowboys as the Backstreet Boys’ “Larger Than Life” played. A giant octopus interrupted them. They dodged the monster’s fireballs as they danced.

The act blended a light show, dance, and storytelling very well. Confetti dropped from the ceiling when they finished, and the crowd went wild. Host Terry Crews pushed the golden buzzer for them.

The best auditions would arguably be those that ended with a golden buzzer. Cowell revealed that, to him, the most memorable act was The Mayyas, who won season 17 at the press conference.

The Lebanese dance group wore metallic costumes before a beautiful jungle background. The 36 girls’ movements were synchronized, which is an impressive feat.

Cowell respects a well-done dance number. It’s too early to predict if another one will win season 21. The audience’s reactions will be an important factor in who takes home the $1 million grand prize and headlining a show in Las Vegas.