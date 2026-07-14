‘AGT’ 2026 Schedule: When Do the Live Shows Start?

The auditions on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 seem to be moving along very quickly. We are already heading into Night 6 of the “AGT” 2026 auditions tonight on NBC. With that being said, many viewers are wondering when do the live shows start on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21? We have the answers for you below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

When Do the Live Shows Start?

According to NBC, the highly anticipated live shows will begin on Tuesday, August 18, at 8/7c.

The live shows will finally start the two-night-a-week format. That means the acts will perform on Tuesday nights for your votes.

Then, on Wednesday nights at 8/7c, Terry Crews will deliver the results from those votes.

New Addition For ‘AGT’ 2026

With the audition rounds winding down, we will see a new round before the live shows begin on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. That new round will be called the Judges’ Callback Round.

What does this new round entail? For this new round, it will be an opportunity for select acts to get a second chance at impressing the judges.

After the auditions come to an end, the judges will deliberate and choose which acts will advance to the live shows.

However, that’s where this new Judges’ Callback Round comes into play. There will be a select group of acts that the judges will want to see a second time before making their final decision.

These acts will be invited to the Judges’ Callback Round, where they will get another chance to perform for a spot in the live shows. Based on the schedule, we could see two weeks of this round.

Acts Already In the Live Show

While some of the “AGT” Season 21 acts will be fighting it out during the new Judges’ Callback Round, other acts have already secured their way into the live shows. Thanks to the Golden Buzzer winners this season, they already know their fate on the show.

For “America’s Got Talent” Season 21, each of the judges was given two Golden Buzzers apiece to hand out. In addition, Crews was given two Golden Buzzers for a total of 10. While some would think having two Golden Buzzers to hand out would be enough for the judges, one of them seems to think they need more.

Sofia Vergara wrote on social media, “I feel like we need more every time. There is such good talent that there were several times during the audition time that we were like, we all wish we had more Golden Buzzers because that’s how good the people have been.”

Is There a New Episode Tonight on ‘AGT’ 2026?

Yes, we are back with more auditions on “AGT” 2026 tonight on NBC. Season 21 continues with a brand-new two-hour episode at 8/7c.

We will see a wide variety of talent during tonight’s new episode. It’s all about drawing in more fans, so we should see everything from choirs and singers to magicians and comedians. How many more acts will get enough yes votes to move on to the next round? We find out tonight!