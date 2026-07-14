‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Spoilers: Week 6 Acts Performing Tonight

We keep powering through these auditions on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. We are back with even more acts taking the stage tonight on NBC, as the “AGT” 2026 auditions continue. It will be another night of performances, but which acts will be taking the stage in hopes of earning a Golden Buzzer? We have Week 6 details for “America’s Got Talent” 2026 tonight below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

‘AGT’ Season 21 Week 6 Acts

Last week, we saw even more acts take the stage during Week 5 of the auditions. We got to see the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — bicker over who should and who shouldn’t be moving forward on the show.

Tonight, we are back with the sixth week of auditions on “AGT” Season 21. It looks like we will see 15 new acts take the stage, all hoping to earn enough “yes” votes from the judges to move on to the next round. Check out the Week 6 acts auditioning on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 right here.

1. Ashford Sanders

Ashford is a singer who currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a finalist on BET’s gospel competition titled “Sunday’s Best” in 2015. Since 2024, he has owned a soul food restaurant named Ashford’s Kitchen.

2. Joel M

NBC

Joel M is a professional magician, mentalist, and social media star who was born in Bangor, Wales, but was raised in Northern Ireland. He discovered a passion for magic at the age of 5. Joel then started performing tricks on the job in restaurants so as to procure tips by age 11.

3. Veronika Goroshkova

NBC

Veronika is an aerialist. She is originally from Ukraine but is currently residing in Las Vegas. Veronika specializes in aerial pole performance, and she happens to be a current member of Cirque Du Soleil’s Mad Apple production.

4. Elsie

NBC

Elsie is a country music artist from Columbia, Mississippi. She made history in 2018 by becoming the first African American and first Mississippi native to win The Country Showdown. She earned the title of Best New Act in Country Music. After taking some time off to focus on family, she returned to the scene in 2025 by joining Rissi Palmer’s Color Me Country Class of 2025. She even released a single called “Forgiveless.”

5. Yukuta

NBC

Yukata is a novelty act from Japan. He also auditioned earlier this year for “Spain’s Got Talent.” He did not make it past the audition rounds.

6. Viola Panik & Mister Punch

NBC

Viola Panik and Mister Punch are a novelty act from Caracas, Venezuela, currently living in Italy. They have dedicated 30 years to the performing arts and 15 years to burlesque and cabaret-style performance. In 2025, they became the first Venezuelan duo to perform at the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, where they won Most Comedic Act and Best Small Group.

7. Elektrodads

NBC

The Elektrodads are a dance group from Gilbert, Arizona. They are former members of The Elektrolytes, who won the 8th season of “America’s Best Dance Crew.” The Elektrolytes also appeared on the third season of “World of Dance.”

8. Jesse Joe

NBC

Jesse Joe performs with his band, the 96ers. They are an up-and-coming Texas country-rock band. Jesse works as an oilfield worker by day and then performs as a country music artist by night. He happens to be one of the fastest-rising country artists out there.

9. Lachlan Patterson

NBC

Lachlan is a comedian from Vancouver. I definitely recognized this guy, as he was the runner-up during Season 8 of “Last Comic Standing” in 2014. He’s been performing stand-up for over 25 years and has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Late Show,” “Tosh.0,” and “Legit.”

10. Alseny Sylla

NBC

Alseny Sylla is an acrobat from Conakry, Guinea, in West Africa. However, he lives and teaches in Chicago now. He is a professional acrobat and circus artist who happens to be the brother of Facinet Sylla, who competed during Season 10 of “America’s Got Talent.” He was a dancer eliminated during Judges’ Cuts.

11. Cameron Logsdon

NBC

Cameron Logsdon is a comedian, content creator, and impressionist from Omaha, Nebraska. He has built a big following on social media, with over 2.5 million followers. He is known for his celebrity impressions, but many have stuck around for his comedic takes on fatherhood.

12. Butter & Grit

NBC

Butter & Grit is a vocal duo consisting of Laurel Taylor and Luke Michael. Luke originally heard a song written by Laurel, which is when their connection was formed. They blend southern storytelling with soul, country, and hip-hop influences. They create a personal sound, which they perform in prison yards and festivals.

13. Nicole Tissington

NBC

This one intrigues me, as she is a cake maker. How can that resonate with a crowd on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 or in Vegas? She’s been doing it for over 20 years and studies specific items to ensure hyper-realism within the overall aesthetic of each cake design.

14. Carolina Mic

NBC

Carolina Mic is a singer from Camden, South Carolina. He was a singer in a Marine Corps show band for four years and has been releasing music since 2018. He gained a large following on TikTok after his song “If I Had $150,000” blew up in popularity during the 2023 World Cup.

15. Naimana & Danielle

NBC

They are a ventriloquist duo from Italy. You name it, they have probably competed on it. They made the finals of Season 2 of “Dalla Strada Al Palco” in 2023 and the finals of Season 16 of “Germany’s Got Talent” in 2024. Naimana and Danielle auditioned for “Britain’s Got Talent” Season 17 in 2024, but were eliminated in the Deliberations. They also reached the semifinals of “Spain’s Got Talent” Season 10 in 2024.

Catch all of these acts tonight at 8/7c on NBC, as Week 5 of “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 kicks off.