Shania Twain Missed Former ‘Voice’ Advisor Taylor Swift’s Wedding Because of Swift’s Ex … But It All Makes Sense

Shania Twain missed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding for a reason that sounds almost too perfect for a celebrity story. The country-pop icon revealed she could not attend because she was already committed to performing with Harry Styles, Taylor Swift’s famous ex-boyfriend.

According to Page Six, Shania Twain explained her absence during a recent interview. She said Taylor invited her to the wedding, but she had already agreed to join Harry Styles’ “Together, Together” tour.

“It’s just kind of funny that happened that way,” Twain said.

@etalkctv She had to WERK – the stage! 💃 Shania Twain is one of music’s biggest icons, and along with inspiring millions, she’s also got some VERY famous friends! 😍 The Canadian superstar revealed that although she was invited to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding, she was unable to attend due to supporting Harry Styles at his Wembley Stadium shows. Shania says she would have “done anything” to be at Taylor & Travis’ wedding, and jokes that if Harry ever gets married, he’ll have to ask her, “more in advance.” 😆 Stay tuned for our FULL chat with Shania! 👀 #ShaniaTwain #TaylorSwift #TravisKelce #TaylorAndTravis #HarryStyles @Shania Twain ♬ original sound – etalk

The singer said she “would have done anything to be at Taylor’s wedding.” She added that it “would have been really lovely” to celebrate the couple’s big day. However, her schedule meant she was performing at Harry Styles’ 12-show residency at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Shania Twain would have been among more than 1,000 guests at the star-studded New York City ceremony. Instead, she was working with the man who dated Swift between 2012 and 2013.

The timing made the situation even more amusing. According to Page Six, Styles performed “Two Ghosts” at Wembley just hours after Swift’s wedding. In 2017, Elle reported that fans speculated the song was about Swift, especially because of the lyric “same lips red, same eyes blue.” These lyrics are thought to be a reply to similar lyrics in Taylor Swift’s song, “Style,” which was written about Harry Styles. When asked about the track’s meaning on BBC Radio 1, Styles said it was “pretty, like, self explanatory.”

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Shania Twain and Taylor Swift’s Long Friendship

Shania Twain may have missed Taylor Swift’s wedding, but the relationship between the two singers has always been supportive. According to ABC News, Swift celebrated Shania Twain in a 2021 TikTok trend about women who successfully moved from country music into pop.

Swift shared images of Twain and the pair together. She wrote, “Learned from the best.”

The pair has often praised each other’s achievements. Their friendship is built around a shared experience of breaking expectations in the music industry.

Two Generations of Country-Pop Trailblazers

According to People, Shania Twain celebrated Swift in 2022 after Swift broke her record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart by a female artist.

“Historical records are meant to be made and then broken,” Twain wrote. She added that “the baton is meant to be passed on to new generations.”

Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are 🔥 inspite of the hurdles ✊ #trailblazers https://t.co/SZORYzSay6— Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) January 6, 2022

The message highlighted Twain’s support for younger artists. She has often spoken about the importance of women inspiring each other.

According to ExtraTV, Shania Twain also praised Swift’s willingness to take creative risks. In a 2026 interview, she said she was proud of Swift for seeing “her future broadening and growing.”

Shania Twain said Swift understood that changing musical styles could be risky. However, she believed Swift made the right choice by following her artistic vision.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Taylor Swift’s wedding photos. Swift has confirmed that she will share the official images herself on Instagram, giving followers a first look at the highly anticipated celebration and, in particular, her Dior wedding dress.