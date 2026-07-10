Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding: 6 Facts Confirmed and 3 Rumors Debunked

From a “Love Story” aisle moment to unexpected wedding rumors, fans have been analyzing every detail of former “The Voice” advisor & megastar Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce. Today on the Kelce Brothers Instagram account, several viral claims about the celebration were either confirmed or debunked.

The post was shared as a wedding fact check. It was described as covering “Every rumor about Taylor & Travis’ big day, confirmed or debunked.” The update gave fans a closer look at what happened during the private celebration.

Taylor Swift Wedding Details Fans Can Now Confirm

One of the biggest confirmed moments was Taylor Swift’s walk down the aisle. According to the Kelce Brothers, she entered to a live instrumental version of “Love Story.”

The detail was first reported by Us Weekly. Former NFL player Ryan Fitzpatrick also confirmed the moment. The romantic song choice quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the ceremony.

The Kelce Brothers also confirmed that Jason and Kylie Kelce’s daughters were involved in the wedding. Their daughters served as Taylor Swift’s flower girls and scattered petals during the ceremony.

Another detail involved the couple’s vows. According to the post, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift each spoke for around 20 minutes. Their vows were reportedly written in matching gold books.

The ceremony also revealed an emotional side of the couple. The Kelce Brothers shared that Travis was the more emotional one at the altar. The information was linked to NBC News and Ryan Fitzpatrick’s comments through People.

Wedding Rumors That Were Marked False

Not every viral claim about the celebration was accurate. One of the most unusual rumors suggested that Taylor Swift’s three cats served as ring bearers.

The Kelce Brothers marked that claim as fiction. Ryan Fitzpatrick also reportedly debunked the idea during the ACC.

Another rumor suggested that a wedding documentary was already in production. According to the Kelce Brothers, that was also false. Reports from E! News, TheWrap and Extra confirmed there were no plans for such a project.

A third rumor claimed the reception ran out of champagne. That story was also denied. Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, reportedly confirmed there was no shortage.

The Surprising Wedding Guest Details

The celebration also included some unexpected touches. According to the Kelce Brothers, guests received Chanel purses and Cartier watches through a raffle-style prize system.

Fans questioned the reason behind the raffle in the Instagram comments. The Kelce Brothers clarified that it was simply for fun.

They explained that guests won tickets through games. Those tickets were then exchanged for prizes. They also confirmed that no money was raised through the activity.

For fans, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding has become a major pop culture moment. Every detail has attracted attention, from the music choices to the smallest rumors.

Fans are still waiting for another major reveal: photos of Taylor Swift’s wedding dress. It is understood that those images will eventually be shared on Taylor’s own Instagram account. Until then, the confirmed details continue to fuel interest, as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce keep much of their celebration private.