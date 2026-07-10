Beloved ’80s Pop Sensation’s Daughter Just Entered ‘Big Brother’ — Read All About Them Both

The daughter of a beloved 1980s pop music sensation has just entered the iconic “Big Brother” house.

Season 28 of the hugely popular CBS reality television series premiered on Thursday, July 9, and some viewers of a certain age may have noticed some family resemblance in one of the contestants.

Lyric Medeiros, 25, is the daughter of ’80s crooner Glenn Medeiros. She entered the house as one of 14 contestants (with more to come later) during the 90-minute “Big Brother” premiere.

The other 13 contestants are Ashley Trail, Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuk Anyanwu, Drew Campbell, Haley Thogmartin, Jason De Puy, Kamu Kirk, La Trice Verrett, Mallory Aurichio, Melody Morris, Rome Seymour, Taylor Brown, and Yash Patel (per Parade).

Who Is Lyric Medeiros?

Lyric Medeiros was born on May 1, 2001, in Hawaii. She works as an attorney-at-law in the island state’s capital, Honolulu.

Before fame, she won the title of Miss Hawaii High School America in 2018. Lyric double majored in English and Film, Television, and Theater at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

She attempted to follow in her father’s pop star footsteps when, in 2023, she auditioned for Season 21 of “American Idol.” Lyric sang Kelsea Ballerini’s “Love Me Like You Mean It” and Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.” She progressed past the audition stage, but was cut from the series in Hollywood.

Lyric is a hugely popular star on social media. Her TikTok account has a whopping 649,700 followers at the time of writing, while her Instagram account has 366,000.

Her followers were excited to see how she does in the “Big Brother” house, with one of them writing, “Yes!! And i’ll be watching you tonight on @bigbrothercbs, Lyric and i’m going to have my popcorn and @cocacola ready when it comes on and i definitely can’t wait and you’re going to be awesome!! I love you, Lyric!! 🎥📺🎬🍿🥤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😊”

Some of them let her know they were watching, with one follower commenting during the first episode, “I’m watching it currently I’m rooting for you. And I hope you win.”

Following the first episode, her fans were impressed with how she came across, as one of them wrote, “You did great tonight.”

Lyric Medeiros’ personal info was courtesy of Famous Birthdays.

Who Is Glenn Medeiros?

Glenn Medeiros was born on June 24, 1970, in Lihue, Hawaii. That makes him 56 years old.

He was active in the music industry from 1987, when he was just a teenager, until 2006. Since leaving the music industry, he has worked as a school teacher, principal, and college professor.

According to Discogs, he has released 10 studio albums, 29 singles and EPs, and four compilation albums.

Without any shadow of a doubt, he is known best for his 1987 cover of George Benson’s 1985 track “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You.” The song peaked at number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100 (per Parade) and topped the charts in Canada (per Parade) and the United Kingdom (per Official Charts).

We’re sure his daughter will do him proud in Season 28 of “Big Brother.”

Glenn Medeiros’ personal info was courtesy of Parade and Famous Birthdays.

We’ll look forward to seeing how Lyric Medeiros copes in the “Big Brother” house and wish her all the best on the show. Will she last the full 87 days? You’ll have to watch to find out.